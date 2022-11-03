Moody Council accepts roads with conditions

MOODY – The Moody City Council approved taking in roads in the Creek View subdivision on the condition the homeowners association helps pay for upgrades, bringing the roads up to an acceptable level.
According to Mayor Joe Lee, the city would pay 25 percent of the total cost of the upgrades, which total $72,693.
The city’s share is about $18,173, while the HOA is responsible for the remaining balance, $54,520.
City Engineer Keith Hager, who inspected the three roads in the subdivision, said the roads were constructed about 20 years ago and show normal wear and tear for that period of time.
The three roads within the subdivision are Lexington, Cambridge and Edgewood drives.
“The areas in need of repair to meet that established standard were marked in the field and measured,” Hager wrote in his inspection report dated Oct. 5. “In the same manner the council directed at Arbors subdivision, I have created an estimate of the repairs needed using our city asphalt contract and current prices. While this is an estimate, the purpose is to give the subdivision residents an idea of the cost required to achieve that standard for city acceptance.”
In other matters last week, the council:
- Approved advertising and hiring a full-time groundskeeper for the city park.
- Approved repairs to the city’s Kubota Z-turn mower at a cost of $4,750 from Alabama Tractor.
- Approved the purchase of Southern Software for the police department’s CAD system at a cost of $9,603.
- Approved renewing the Southern software for updated licenses at a cost of $1,900.
- Approved sending Sgt. Jonathan Melon to street cop training class in April 2023 for a cost of $599.
- Approved repair work to car No. 325 from JB’s Automotive at a cost of $2,570.
- Approved paying this year’s contract for the tank maintenance at the fire pumps in the industrial park at a cost of $37,431.
- Approved purchasing medical supplies for the fire department from Bound Tree Medical at a cost of $775.
- Approved creating a new position, Civic Center Events and Guest Service position, at a rate of $14.15 an hour.
- Approved a recommendation from the Finance Committee to donate $10,000 to the Moody High School Band for uniforms and equipment.
- Approved the purchase of a new fuel pump and management system for a cost of $31,000