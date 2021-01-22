Moody claims back-to-back wins against SCCHS

Moody High's boys basketball team improved its improved record to 13-8 after claiming two straight victories against rival St. Clair County.
Moody took a 49-47 win Jan. 15 and a 50-29 win Jan. 19.
During the Jan. 15 matchup, Moody’s Ceione Reaves led his team offensively with 15 points, followed by Mason Trimm with 11.
Ian Newlead led the Saints in scoring with 21 points, while Gatlin Daniel garnered with 10 rebounds.
On Jan. 19, Davion Dozier led in scoring with 11 points. Carson Dillashaw followed with nine.
Daniel went on to lead St. Clair County in scoring with 15 points along with a team-best of five rebounds.
Both teams will compete in the St. Clair County basketball tournament Jan. 26-30 with Moody serving as the event's host.