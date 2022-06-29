Moody City Hall set to get a face-lift

MOODY — Moody City Council members met for their regular council meeting Monday night to go over twelve budgeted items including a public works project to improve city hall. According to Mayor Joe Lee, this project cannot exceed the amount of $38,000.
The city hall public works project is set to include renovations to nine bathrooms, the mayor’s office, 17 admin offices, hall ways, stairs, both the front and back of the foyer, council chamber, copy room and the MP2 room.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved the advertising and hiring of a new full-time public works employee;
—Approved the advertising and hiring of a full time employee to replace the public works employee that resigned;
—Approved the purchase of a bush hog drift shaft in the amount of $1,400;
—Approved Sgt. Ron Richardson to attend advanced SRO certification in Huntsville during July totaling $345;
—Approved the attendance of Officer Austin Burns and K-9 Suzi for K-9 training totaling $600;
—Approved the purchase of tires for unit #353 in the amount of $580;
—Approved to adopt ordinance M2022-06-27, an ordinance adopting the International Fire Code 2021 Edition;
—Approved to adopt ordinance M2022-06-27A, an ordinance to adopt certain regulations and standards related to the installation of sprinkler systems for the City of Moody;
—Approved the advertising and hiring of a full time library assistant;
—Approved to repair the sprinkler system on the flag football field and other areas as the civic center in the amount of $3,202; and
—Approved to repair a public works 2010 Ford F150 air condition and tire sensors, not exceeding the amount of $1,200.