Moody City Council tackles routine items; moves police officer to full-time status

MOODY -- The Moody City Council gathered for its regular meeting Monday, Nov. 9, to address certain routine items. During the meeting, the council:
Approved a request from fire Chief Larry Horton to send out annual fire donation cards from vendor Smith Printing. Cost: $4,641.87;
Approved a request from police Chief Thomas Hunt to rent a golf cart from Southland Golf Cart at a cost of $300 for the month;
Approved a request from Hunt to move reserve officer Dylan Howard to full-time status. Howard will report to the police academy in January. Cost for the academy is $2,000, with $1,300 reimbursement once Howard graduates; and
Approved annual maintenance on the Moody Civic Center elevator by Thyssenkrupp Elevator. Cost: $2,974.49.