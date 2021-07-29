You are the owner of this article.
Moody City Council approves list of items during regular meeting

Moody City Hall

Moody City Hall

 moodyalchamber.com

The Moody City Council approved a list of routine items during its regular meeting July 26. During the meeting, the council:

— Approved the purchase of fire safety week supplies from Fire Smart at a cost of $1,500;

— Purchased a subscription to Upcodes at a cost of $400;

— Approved the purchase of of an HP 200 Mobile Printer for the Fire Inspector from Amazon at a cost of $350;

— Approved the purchase of an extractor industrial washing machine for the the fire department from Wholesale Commercial Laundry Equipment at a cost of $5,500;

— Approved a purchase of a video laryngoscope with attachments for the fire department from Teleflex at a cost of $2,100;

— Approved a purchase of a thermal printer with souther software for the police department at a cost of $539;

— Approved a purchase of two new handheld radios for the police department from Allcomm at a cost of $2,250;

— Approved the repairal of a police car (tires, brakes and alignment) from Express Oil at a cost of $613;

— Approved a request for Sergeant Richardson and Sargent Downing to attend FBI SLEDS (Southeastern Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar) conference in Auburn on September 2021 at a cost of $750;

— Approved a request from councilwoman Linda Crowe to send Jessica Machen to the Leadership of St. Clair County at a cost of $600;

— Appointed Beverly Bullock to the Moody Commercial Development Authority Board;

— Adopted an ordinance establishing the duties and responsibilities of its reserve officers;

— And, approved a restaurant retail liquor license to El Patron Mexican Restaurant.

Assistant Editor Josie Howell: 205-884-3400

