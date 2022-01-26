Moody Chamber inducts new board members

The Moody Are Chamber of Commerce recently inducted its 2022 board members.
Pictured, in back, from left are Brent Earnest of Heritage South Credit Union, Drew Russell of Kilgroe Funeral Home, Kim Sebastian of Moody Miracle League, Wes Harrell of The Realty Pros, Shirley Kujan of Servpro St. Clair, Scott Robinson of Chick-fil-A and Randell Pickering of Mills Pharmacy.
In front, from left, are Valeria Pazmino of McWhorter Accounting Group, Jessica Machen of the City of Moody, MACC Executive Director Andrea Machen, Bridget Russell of Metro Bank, Doshia Stein of TCI Sales, Kathy Bowman of Metro Bank and Katie Ashmore of BancorpSouth Bank.