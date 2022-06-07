Moody business owner sets up GoFundMe to repair local blessing box

Colby Brooks, owner of AMP Sports in Moody, set up a GoFundMe last month in hopes of repairing a local blessing box which had fallen into disrepair. Not only did Brooks receive above the asking amount, the community came together to fix the box in any way it could.
“It had been in its original location for a really long time and then it was moved next door to me, and it got neglected a little bit,” Brooks said.
The blessing box has been a source for those in need in Moody by providing non-perishable items, toiletries, etc., all of which is donated anonymously by residents in the community.
According to Brooks, seeing the box almost every day has shown him just how much it gets used.
“I just wanted to improve it,” Brooks said. “And since it was next door, I just kind of took it on.”
Brooks said the box will be moved over slightly and focus on function more.
According to Brooks, this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the community.
“We’ve got a great community at AMP and I knew that if I put that out there and we got the resources together that I wouldn’t have a problem at all getting a few people together to knock that out,” Brooks said.
Brooks said the GoFundMe goal was reached and exceeded over the goal of $600 by $75.
“Not that I expected that, it’s kind of par for the course for this community,” Brooks said. “Anything comes up, we never have any issues just having people go above and beyond for us.”
According to Brooks, when creating the GoFundMe for the blessing box, he included a short, itemized list of what the blessing box would need and what he planned to do for the new and improved box.
“We went above and beyond and then we had people contact me to take care of the sign we’re gonna do on there, the concrete, so those expenses are actually going to total up to much more than we asked for,” Brooks said. “We’re going to be able to put lighting in there and a couple of other things, extra things, just because of these people.”
Brooks hopes to get the ball rolling on the project sometime this week and hopefully have the project complete by this weekend.
“We’re very fortunate to have those people that do just go above and beyond for us,” Brooks said.