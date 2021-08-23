Moody breaks loosing streak in 2021 season operner

After ending last year winless, Moody started 2021 on a high note by picking up a 49-28 victory at Elmore County.
Though the Blue Devils trailed for most of the second half, they came back to the field to claim the second half for themselves.
With Elmore County up 21-14 with 31 seconds left in the first half, Kolby Seymour managed a 1-yard touchdown. A failed extra point put the score 21-20 going into halftime.
The Blue Devils, however, came right out of the gate to set the tone for the remainder of the game as quarterback A.J. Wallace connected with Davion Dozier for a 51 yard touchdown less than a minute in the third quarter.
A successful two-point conversion would put the team up 28-21. Moody went on to score 21 unanswered points to claim the win.
Many of the Blue Devils' offensive players ended the night on a high note. Nick Burrell had 18 carries for 195 rushing yards with two touchdowns. Blayne Burke trailed behind with six carries for 41 yards and two touchdowns.
Wallace contributed 178 passing yards and 86 rushing yards.
Wide receivers Davion Dozier and Seymour both boosted their team to help claim the win. They combined for 165 receiving yards with two touchdowns from Dozier to Seymour’s one.
The Blue Devils ended with a total of 508 total offensive yards.
Moody will return to the playing field Friday as the Blue Devils travel to Birmingham to take on John Carroll Catholic.