Moody boys secure first-ever regional appearance after winning overtime thriller against Alexandria

MOODY — Alexandria sophomore Quendavion McDowell scored nine of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Most, if not all of those, came in the post, where he matched up with Moody senior Carson Dillashaw, who was trying to avoid picking up his fifth foul.
Finally, with less than two minutes left in overtime, Dillashaw’s patience on defense paid off. The Moody senior saw his opportunity, and he went for the block. Then on the other end of the court, Dillashaw grabbed an offensive rebound with less than 50 seconds to play, and he went back up with it to score the game-winning shot in Moody’s 68-65 victory over Alexandria in the Class 5A sub-regional round on Tuesday night.
“It was huge, because he blocked it, and then he scored our last bucket at the end, so having him down low, especially in that press, was huge,” Moody coach Chad Bates said.
Dillashaw finished the night with 14 points and at least five rebounds. After the game, the senior preferred not to talk about his block or the game-winner.
He was more than happy to talk about fellow senior Davion Dozier, who finished the evening with a game-high 21 points, a game-high 14 rebounds, and at least three assists.
“It is good to have somebody like Davion because I ain’t going to lie, I wouldn’t want to play against him,” Dillashaw said. “I’d probably foul out pretty early.”
Dozier also recorded at least three steals and at least two blocks. Perhaps his biggest defensive play of the evening came when Dozier stole the ball with 27 seconds left in regulation.
The win sends the Blue Devils to the regional round of the state playoffs for the first time in program history.
“What I heard is the first time in Moody history, so that is awesome to be a part of that and to be a part of this team,” Moody senior Kolby Seymour said. “It is a great feeling.”
What to know
— Seymour played a huge role in the win on Tuesday. He scored 18 points, grabbed at least seven rebounds and recorded at least two steals. What’s incredible is that he saved his best for last. With less than two minutes left in the tie game, Seymour recorded back-to-back stops on defense after he grabbed a rebound and stole the ball on consecutive Alexandria possessions
— Dozier drove inside against three defenders with 45 seconds left, but the ball rolled loose on the ground. Somehow Seymour came up with it and hit Moody’s final basket in regulation.
— Both teams struggled at the free-throw line on Tuesday. Moody converted only six of 18 attempts in the win. The Blue Devils were particularly cold in the fourth quarter and overtime when they combined to miss eight of 10 free throws, including a potential game-winner taken with 0.3 seconds left in regulation. Despite those struggles, Caden Helms knocked down a second free-throw attempt after missing the first, with 11.7 seconds to all but guarantee that the Blue Devils would either win in the first overtime period or survive to see a second one.
— Alexandria converted only seven of 16 free-throw attempts. However, the Valley Cubs made three of six across the fourth quarter and overtime periods.
— These two teams split their meetings in the regular season. Moody won the first matchup 71-39 back in December, but the Valley Cubs won the rematch 76-72 on Jan. 5.
Who said
— Bates on Seymour’s plays late in the fourth quarter: “Kolby is just super scrappy and aggressive. He just does whatever needs to be done. … He knows where to be, and you can’t teach some of that stuff.”
— Bates on if the overtime win helps the Blue Devils in the next round: “It definitely gives us kind of encouragement that we are never out of it no matter, like against Springville, we couldn’t hit a shot. Tonight we couldn’t get free throws to fall.”
— Seymour on what he saw on his late basket in the fourth quarter: “When it rolled out from under Dillashaw’s feet, Dillashaw was sealing him, so I just went up for the layup.”
— Seymour on if that’s the shot he will remember: “Absolutely, but I’ll remember the win and the bond that we created throughout that whole entire game.”
— Seymour on Dozier: “Davion is the best player on the court, every game. I mean, he is one of the team leaders. He leads practice. He is a great example of how a great player should be.”
Next up
— Moody will face the winner of Guntersville at Jax State on Friday at either 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.
— This concludes Alexandria’s season.