Moody boys, girls defeat Alexandria to collect Class 5A Area 11 titles

The Moody boys won the 5A Area 11 championship by taking down No. 1 seed Alexandria in the area tournament finals Thursday night, defeating a team that had beaten them twice during the regular season, including a 30-point victory the last time these two teams clashed back in January.
Instead, it was all Moody on Thursday night, as the Blue Devils won 69-62 to claim the title. Junior forward Davion Dozier scored 23 points to pace Moody.
The victory sets up another rematch, this time hosting rival Leeds on Tuesday, February 14. The Green Wave fell 54-43 to Ramsay in 5A Area 10 championship game on the same evening, their third loss to the Rams on the season. Moody and Leeds split their regular season games, with Leeds taking the first matchup and the Blue Devils winning the second.
Moody’s girls won the 5A Area 11 championship, also besting host team Alexandria. The girls won 50-42 and will host a playoff game as well. Details to come.