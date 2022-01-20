Moody boys defeat Pell City 70-46

MOODY — The Moody boys basketball team came out on top over county rival Pell City on Tuesday 70-46.
The Blue Devils improved their record 14-9 overall and remain at an even 3-3 in Class 5A, Area 11.
The Moody boys held the lead by the end of the first quarter 10-7, however, the Panthers held a slim 22-21 lead by halftime. The Blue Devils, however, worked to take back the lead 46-40 in the third before polishing off the Panthers with the 24-point win.
Many of the Blue Devils had a record night to lead their team to the win. Davion Dozier led his team as he recorded a double-double with a team best of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Mason Trimm and Carson Dillashaw followed closely behind with 12 points apiece. Dillashaw also posted seven rebounds, while Trimm pulled down six. Caden Helms also contributed double-digit points with 10.
Head coach Chad Bates said that Kolby Seymour also did well for his team coming off the bench.
“Kolby came off the bench and got a couple steals and runout layups. He was the spark that got us going in the second half,” Bates said.
The head coach added, “The guys had our best half of passing the ball and playing unselfish. It was a big win for our guys.”
Meanwhile, Pell City’s Evan Watson led the Panthers throughout the matchup with a team best of 12 points. Michael Snow also posted 10.