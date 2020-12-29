Moody bests Vincent, 43-42

Moody's Payton Ingram made the game winning shot to pull off a 43-42 win over Vincent Dec. 17, improving to 8-5.
Davion Dozier led the Blue Devils with 14 points, while Ingram finished with six.
Tae McGregor paced the Yellow Jackets with 17 points. Blake Allums and Will Harris both contributed nine.
“It wasn’t our most efficient game offensively,” Moody head coach Chad Bates said. “[Vincent] played a hard and tough matchup, but at the end of the day, we ran the ball down the court, executed the play and made the shot with one second left and won the game.”
Bates said he is looking forward to the Blue Devils’ upcoming matchup against Springville.
“Springville is always a big game for our guys,” Bates said.
The Blue Devils will return home to face Springville on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m.