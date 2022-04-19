Moody baseball takes three games from Lincoln

The Moody Blue Devils took three straight wins from Class 5A, Area 11 foe Lincoln last week.
This puts Moody third in Area 11 play behind Alexandria and St. Clair County High School. The Blue Devils sit 15-17 following the wins over the Golden Bears.
Moody 15, Lincoln 0: Moody began the week with a clean sweep over Lincoln. Despite a scoreless first inning, 10 runs by Moody in the second inning doomed the Bears.
Moody’s Andrew Goodwin led his team as he threw a no-hitter while striking out seven total batters.
Landon Cherry was 3-for-3 and drove in a team best of five runs from the plate. Peyton Isbell went 2-for-2.
Moody 14, Lincoln 3: During the Bears and Blue Devils second matchup of the week. Moody once again took an early lead with one run in the first followed by six in the second inning, keeping the Bears to only three runs for the rest of the game.
Nathan Kennedy took his turn pitching for Moody. He allowed only four hits and struck out three batters.
Zach Johnson also boosted his team as he drove in five runs and went 3-for-5 at the plate.
Chase Marshall went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs from the plate while Matt Johnson also accounted for two RBIs and scored three runs. Landon Cherry also drove in two runs on a triple in the seventh inning.
Moody 8, Lincoln 2: Moody ended the week with one final win over Lincoln. Caleb Jatko ended the week on the mound for the Blue Devils, striking out 12 batters over seven innings.
Jatko only let up two runs on four hits for the day.
Matt Johnson was perfect from the plate going 2-for-2 and scoring a run. Blaine Burke was 2-for-3 and scored twice for the Blue Devils.