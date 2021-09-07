Moody barber Gaye Austin still going strong after 55 years

MOODY — Since 1965, Gaye Austin has been keeping the people of Moody happy with her hair services. She recently celebrated her 55-year milestone of running her barber shop with no plans on retiring anytime soon.
When Austin first started giving haircuts, she only cut men’s and children’s hair at just $1. Now, she cuts both men's and women’s hair while managing to give back to her community in her spare time.
She said her secret to success is being dedicated to the craft while being good to her customers and taking care of them. After all of these years, she still has the same customers coming in for a haircut.
“I have customers who I gave them their first haircut, and now they’re bringing their kids to the shop,” Austin said. “I’ve also lost a lot of customers through death.
“I thought I have been really, really special to them because I have tried to treat them fair and give them good prices and give them good service.”
When she first moved from New York to Alabama in the 1960s, she said a lot has changed, especially the city of Moody itself.
Austin said when she first came to the area, there was only one hamburger joint at a service station and what is now ADESA auto auction was a dairy. She said the man who worked there would stop traffic on what is now Highway 411 and cross the cows to feed in a field on the other side of the road.
Laura Armstong, a friend of Austin, emphasized that Austin herself has been a staple in the growth of Moody.
“Part of her success is that she stays involved in the community,” Armstrong said. “She does a lot for it, even things people don’t know she’s doing because she does brag about stuff that she does.”
She added, “She’s always there to lend a hand if you need something. If somebody is down and out, she’s gonna help them and not tell anybody she did it, she’s just that kind of person.”
While being part of many charitable organizations, Gaye also uses her craft as a way to give back to the community. This includes giving free haircuts to those in need and cutting hair in people's homes who are not able to leave.
Austin emphasized that overall, God is to credit for her longevity in the hair business.
“Without (God) I wouldn’t be succeeding because, I know that I’m getting older, but I’m just not ready to give up,” she said, adding her customers who need her are the reason she wants to continue working.
“As long as there is breath in my body and I’ve got customers, I’ll be here.”