Moody Area Chamber of Commerce announces 17th annual Oktoberfest

MOODY -- The Moody Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual Oktoberfest is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3.
The festival will be at Moody City Park at 663 Park Ave.
According to the Chamber, Oktoberfest is an annual arts and crafts festival that takes place the first Saturday in October.
The festival features live entertainment on two stages, arts and craft vendors, food, pony rides, inflatables and fun for all ages, according to the Chamber.
Businesses can sign up to have a booth at the festival. Applications are due by Sept. 11.
According to previous reports, concerns had been raised about whether the city would go through with the festival due to COVID-19.
However, the City Council approved funding the event despite concerns.
For future updates on Moody’s Oktoberfest, follow the Moody Area Chamber of Commerce on its Facebook page or on its website at http://moodyalchamber.com/calendar.
Those who have questions can send an email to chamber@moodyalabama.gov or call 205-640-6262.