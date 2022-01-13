Moody approves $4 million sewer deal with the city of Margaret

The Moody City Council came to an agreement with the city of Margaret on Monday night regarding Margaret’s sewer system.
The city of Moody owns the sewer system that is both located in Margaret and serves its people. Moody approved an ordinance during its Monday meeting to sell the system to Margaret for $4 million.
Moody city attorney James Hill said it no longer makes sense for the city of Moody to control a sewer system that does not serve its residents and that it will be an overall win-win scenario for both municipalities.
Margaret Mayor Jeff Wilson emphasized that everything hasn’t been made official, but it's a step in the right direction for his city.
“It's going to be a big deal for us. We can control our own growth when we have our own sewer,” he said. “It serves a part of Argo and just a tad of Odenville, so it just makes sense for us to have our own sewer.”
Wilson added that everything should be finalized by the end of the month.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved for Brick Knee walls at the civic center at a cost of $6,500;
—Approved the purchase of a concrete saw at a cost of $1,000;
—Approved to send up to $3,000 from the narcotics budget;
—Approved the purchase of two air purifiers at a cost of $700 and HEPA Anti-Viral filters for the Moody Senior Center;
—Adopted a resolution regarding the hiring/retention of fire service employees with a $2,000 hiring incentive for five firefighters/paramedics with a two year contract;
—Adopted a resolution allowing for the city to enter into a settlement agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals;
—Approved donating a small block of land off Park Ave right of way to the state of Alabama for an intersection improvement project;
—And, adopted an ordinance authorizing the issuance of general obligation warrants.