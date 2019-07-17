All-Star sports week is currently taking place in Montgomery and two softball players from St. Clair County have been chosen to participate.
Springville pitcher Emily Robinson and Moody first baseman Lindsey Richardson are teammates this week on the North team, which will play two games at Lagoon Park.
In her junior season at Springville, Robinson had a 6-2 record on the mound. She pitched 52.2 innings, striking out 69, and had a 1.88 ERA.
At the plate, Robinson had a .358 batting average with seven home runs, 11 doubles and 41 RBIs.
“Emily is a talented player who never stops working on her game,” Springville coach Brandon Easterwood said. “She is the ultimate teammate and one of the most coachable players I have ever been around. She is going to surprise a lot of people in the circle this upcoming year.”
Robinson said she is excited about this opportunity.
“Excited to represent my school and my travel ball team,” Robinson said. “It just shows what you can accomplish if you work hard.”
In 52 games last year for Moody, Richardson had a .441 batting average. Opposing pitchers pitched around Richardson at times as she had 21 walks on the season. She had seven home runs, 21 doubles and drove in 43 runs.
“I am so proud of the young woman Lindsey is turning into,” said Moody coach Becky Seymour. “I have known her and have been part of her softball career since she was 7-years-old. I have witnessed her reach every goal that she has set this far in her career. I am blessed to be on this journey with her and I am so proud of how she represents Moody High athletics. She is exactly what a student-athlete should be in every way. I am excited to watch her represent Moody softball at the North/South All-Star game.”
Richardson said it was an honor to be nominated by her coaches to represent her team, school and community.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to play with some of the best players in the state from all classifications,” Richardson said. “This is a moment I will remember forever.”
