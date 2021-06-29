Moody 12U softball team raises money for Macon family following kidney transplant

MOODY — The Moody 12-and-under softball team went beyond the call of duty Monday to help those in their community. The young athletes hosted a spaghetti dinner to raise money for the Macon family after their son recently underwent a kidney transplant operation.
Odenville 2-year-old Sawyer Macon, or “Super Sawyer,” was born with four percent kidney function and needed a transplant. However, the doctors told the Macon family that Sawyer would need to weigh at least 22-pounds before receiving one as it would need to be from an adult. Until then, he would be on dialysis.
On May 27 of this year, his father, Keith Macon, could finally donate a kidney to his son. Sawyer’s mother, Brandy Macon, said that everyone is doing great so far.
Kim Morris, Brandy’s mother and Sawyer’s grandmother, said the money raised from the dinner would help the family while Sawyer's father is recovering and unable to work.
Morris added that the Moody Masonic Lodge provided the venue, and all of the food was donated, so all of the money made would go directly to the family. Many volunteers also came out to help with the event.
“The community has been wonderful,” Morris said.
Tanya McCain, who helped organize the dinner, said 149 total plates were sold, and there were extra donations given throughout the dinner.
“It was very successful,” McCain said.