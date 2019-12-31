Monday accident on Highway 231 in Pell City sends 2 to hospital

PELL CITY -- Two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries following a wreck on Alabama 231 on Monday morning.
Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin said the driver of one vehicle and the passenger of the other were both sent to the hospital following the accident.
According to police Sgt. Don Newton, the wreck occurred when a pickup truck turning south on 231 from 18th Street failed to give proper right of way. It was then struck by another vehicle heading northbound on 231.
Irwin said that while no one received major injuries, both vehicles suffered major damage.