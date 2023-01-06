Molly Northam powers Ashville past Coosa Christian as the Bulldogs pull off fourth-quarter rally

ASHVILLE — Molly Northam was almost certainly the tallest girl on the court on Thursday night in Ashville’s 36-25 victory over Coosa Christian.
Although several girls appeared to be within an inch or two of her height, Northam might as well have been two feet taller than everyone else when the ball bounced off the rim. The junior fought her way to the rebound through sheer force of will more than once, finishing the game with at least 13 if not more.
“Points I could have done better, but rebounds, that is a good thing.” Northam said. “Especially because I am one of the biggest girls out there. I think that is something I have been wanting to work on, so I am glad I could get it high. Because at the beginning of the year, I was mostly just trying to focus on scoring, and I started to realize I needed to work on rebounding and steals and stuff.”
While Northam was disappointed with her performance as a shooter, she still managed to record a double-double after scoring a team-high 12 points. She also recorded at least two steals.
The Bulldogs held a 16-13 lead at halftime, but Northam’s 3-point in the opening minutes of the second quarter increased her team’s lead to six.
Coosa Christian’s of AJ Holman and Caitlin Cates scored the next 10 points to retake the lead for the first time in the second half. Northam found Lesleigh Rogers with an open pass in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter to retake the lead for good.
“She was crucial rebounding the basketball,” Ashville coach Caleb Carpenter said of Northam. “She made good passes. Even though she didn’t shoot it like she normally can, she didn’t let that alter her game throughout the entire night.”
What to know
— Cates finished with a game-high 15 points after she drained a game-high three 3-pointers.
— Northam’s younger sister Lydia Northam, a freshman, drilled 6 of 10 free throws in the game's final nine minutes to secure the win. She finished the night with 8 points, 3 blocks and at least 4 steals.
— Ashville freshman Mollie Phillips finished with at least 4 steals herself. Her defensive pressure unbalanced Coosa Christian multiple times in the opening and closing minutes of the game.
— Ashville senior Rachel St. John scored all 5 of her points in the final quarter, most of which came off two layups that saw the senior drive into the heart of the defense. It’s not as flashy as the blocks or 3-pointers, but there probably wasn’t a better play in the entire game than St. John’s first basket.
Who said
— Carpenter on St. John: “Rachel is a good leader for this team. She tries to communicate as best she can. Tries to make sure girls are where they need to be at. She is the glue to this team. Plays all kinds of minutes, does everything you could ask her to do. She is what a coach is always wanting.”
— Carpenter on Lydia Northam: “If she sets her mindset to wanting to play defense, she can be a defensive stopper … you can tell it with steals, blocks.”
— Molly Northam on her sister’s blocks: “I hype her up. I mean it feels amazing because we can just feed off each other’s energy. It is a fun thing to do. I wish everyone could experience that.”
Next up
— Ashville hosts Etowah on Friday at 5:30 p.m. for the first of two meetings this season.