MOODY -- A missing Moody 2-year-old died hours after being found in a creek bed Wednesday afternoon at the end of Chapel Road.
Moody police Chief Thomas Hunt identified the child as Manuel Padilla. Hunt said authorities received the call around 1:40 p.m.
“The child wandered from his residence with his dog and into a wooded area,” Hunt said. “We started an immediate search, both from the ground and the air. One of our detectives found Padilla about two hours later in the creek and was able to retrieve him.”
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said the child was taken to St. Vincent’s East in Trussville, where he later died.
“His body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy to determine the cause of death,” Russell said.
Agencies that helped in the search included the Moody Police Department, Jefferson County Helicopter Unit, the St. Clair County K-9 Unit and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
