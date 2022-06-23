Mike Howard takes on new role as Superintendent of Jacksonville City Schools

Mike Howard, who served as St. Clair County Schools superintendent for the past four years, has recently accepted a position as superintendent for Jacksonville City Schools in Calhoun County.
Howard said his time with the St. Clair County School System will officially end on Aug. 31.
As his time winds down in St. Clair County, he reflects on the atmosphere surrounding the school system and the county.
“The family atmosphere and how diverse the community is, and each community is passionate for its own school district, I’m gonna miss that because it’s a unique perspective across the county,” Howard said.
He said he plans on using his experience from his time spent in St. Clair County as he moves into his new role in Jacksonville.
“I hope to take what I’ve learned, some of the good things we’ve done, and some of the things I could’ve done a little bit differently,” Howard said. “It was definitely my first experience as a superintendent, and so to be able to go into a second position with that knowledge already is very beneficial for me. Putting my finger on one specific thing is kind of hard. It’s almost the entire experience itself is something that … the time here you can’t replace it. It was a special time.”
According to Howard, the most exciting thing about this new role is the fact he didn’t have to be an elected official. He was appointed by the school board.
“That’s probably the most exciting part of it,” Howard said. “And the next thing is it’s a smaller school system, and so I’m able to really just kind of focus on one community rather than across the entire county.”
Howard said though he is looking forward to this change, the teachers and administrators in the St. Clair County School System will continue to hold a special place in his life.
“I think that’s the hardest thing for me when I’m leaving,” Howard said. “Leaving the people I’ve built such good relationships with behind. I value my time with all of our staff, central office, and all of our teachers and staff across the county. There are special people in St. Clair County, and I will miss them deeply because, for the most part, everybody was supportive of what we were trying to accomplish these past four years. I have built a lot of lifetime friendships, and I will miss them.”
According to Howard, St. Clair County is in good hands when it comes to the future of the school system. Taking over for Howard is Justin Burns, a past educator for both Ragland, Odenville and Moody.
“I think the future’s gonna be fine,” Howard said. “Mr. Burns is coming in, and he understands the political aspects of the job. He’ll be coming into our system with fresh eyes because he hasn’t been an employee here, so hopefully, he can bring a new perspective that may be needed, and so I wish him nothing but success. I think things will be well taken care of.”