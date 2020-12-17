Metro Bank announces special dividend of $10 per share

PELL CITY -- The board of directors for Metro Bank has declared a cash dividend of $3.25 per share, according to a press release.
Metro Bank’s board of directors is also pleased to announce a one-time special dividend of $10 per share. This combined total of $13.25 per share will be paid in late December 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 11.
The board of directors recognizes 2020 has been a time most would like to forget. This special dividend gives us the chance to finish the year on a good note and say “thank you” to all of our shareholders who have supported Metro Bank since our founding.
Metro Bank has paid shareholders over $45.6 million in dividends since the bank opened in 1989. Additionally, the bank has paid dividends every year since 1992.
President and CEO Jason Dorough states, in the release, The special dividend is a historic move by the board and affords them the opportunity to reward our shareholders for their trust in Metro Bank. The special dividend is a product of years of great success in the communities we serve. 2020 has been a hard year for so many people, and we wanted to pay this special dividend when our shareholders needed it most.”
Board Chairman Greg Bain, added, in the release, “This special dividend is made possible by dedicated employees, management and board of directors as well as a vision of the founders of Metro Bank. That vision was a community bank that put customer service first.
“We appreciate all the shareholders' support through the many years of serving our communities.”
Metro Bank is a local, independent community bank, with locations in Pell City, Ragland, Lincoln, Heflin, Ashville, Southside and Moody.