Merry Christmas from the St. Clair County Extension Office

Well, it’s that time of year again, a time for friends, family and lots of good cheer.
During this holiday season, my thoughts turn gratefully to those who continue to support our efforts in the community. With warm appreciation and gratitude we, the St. Clair County Extension staff, would like to wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.
We already have lots of new and exciting programs scheduled for next year and look forward to continuing to serve you in 2022.
One of my favorite pastimes during the holidays is preparing food for my family and friends. Since I can’t do this for all of my friends of Extension, I can share one of my favorite recipes again.
This one is extra special because it’s my aunt Jeannette’s recipe. She was always such a wonderful aunt and we had a special bond. Not only was she a phenomenal caterer in Lakeland, Fla., where she lived (and where I was born), but she and I also shared a lot in common, including being the oldest child in our family and our love for cooking and entertaining. Sadly, she passed away this summer.
In her honor, I would like to share this recipe with you. It is one of my favorites and I hope that you and your family will enjoy them as much as I do! Best wishes for Merry Christmas my Extension friends!
Onion puffs
—Two (8-ounce) packages of cream cheese, softened
—Six tablespoons mayonnaise
—Six shakes Tabasco sauce
—Six green onions, chopped
—One cup parmesan cheese
—Two loaves of white bread
—Butter or margarine, softened
Combine the first five ingredients. Cut 4 (1½-2 inch) rounds from each slice of bread. Butter the top side of each round and spread with cheese mixture. Freeze individually on a cookie sheet (this keeps them from sticking together), then store in a freezer bag. When ready to serve, broil 3-5 minutes or until the cheese bubbles.
This yields about six dozen. When serving, allow three to four a person.
Note: If you aren’t familiar with Cooperative Extension or perhaps only know us by our parts, like 4-H or the Master Gardener program, I challenge you to learn more about us and what we have to offer! Please visit us on the web at www.aces.edu/StClair or join our Facebook pages, St. Clair County, Alabama Extension Office and St. Clair County, Alabama 4-H. Our office will be closed for the holidays, Dec. 20 through Jan. 3, 2022 so that we can spend time with our families.