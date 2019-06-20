Many in the Pell City area who are 55 years old and above may remember Dr. Milton G. Norrell.
Norrell started a family practice in Pell City in 1951, a business he continued for the next 57 years, until he retired in 2008 at the age of 88. He and his wife, Ethel, then moved to Collegedale, Tenn.
Norrell, 99, died on April 5 at his residence. He was born March 24, 1920, in Hattiesburg, Miss.
A memorial service for Norrell will be held Thursday, June 27, at 6 p.m. at the Pell City Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Former Pell City Mayor Lawrence Fields said Norrell was a fine man.
“When I first moved here, Dr. Norrell, Dr. Haynes and Dr. Clayton were the only three doctors in Pell City,” Fields said. “Dr. Norrell was very good to the community. I’m sure he donated a lot of free medical care to people who could not afford it.”
Riverside’s Shirley Adams said when she was a little girl, she had pneumonia all the time, year after year.
“He doctored me and doctored me, and finally got me well,” she said. “My mom and dad thought the world of him. Dr. Norrell delivered my sister’s two children and my brother’s oldest son.”
St. Clair County Board of Education member Marie Manning said she was introduced to Dr. Norrell by the Coker family.
“When I came to St. Clair County, he became my doctor,” Manning said. “He was as kind as anybody I’ve ever known. He was a good doctor.”
Lyman Lovejoy said Norrell was the people’s doctor.
“He cared about the people,” Lovejoy said. “He spent time with you and didn’t rush you through to get to the next patient.”
It was while attending Southern Junior College (now Southern Adventist University) that Norrell made the decision to become a doctor. He graduated from there in 1942, but within two weeks he found himself in the Army, serving during World War II for the next three and a half years.
After the war, Dr. Norrell continued his education in California and graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine in 1951. It was then that he started his family practice in Pell City.
Norrell was a member of the Pell City Seventh Day Adventist Church and believed strongly in Christian education. He provided work and financial assistance so many could have the opportunity to attend Christian schools, a habit he continued throughout his lifetime.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.