Memorial Day ceremonies planned in Talladega, Sylacauga, fundraiser in Pell City

Talladega’s Hall of Heroes hosted a Memorial Day Ceremony Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Ritz Theatre with guest speaker Major General Sheryl Gordon. The ceremony included posting of the colors by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Honor Guard, Pledge of Allegiance led by Danny Warwick, and the national anthem sung by Gail Perkins. Retired Colonel Chuck Keith emceed the program. The program concluded with a wreath laying at the Talladega County Memorial Monument on the Courthouse lawn. The monument bears the names of Talladega Countians who lost their lives in service to our country.