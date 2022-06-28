Meet Your Neighbors: Regina and Karyne Alise Davis

Leading their community with love and light, the mother and daughter duo of Regina and Karyne Alise Davis are giving the gift of wellness to their neighbors. These Pell City natives yearn to get back to the days of the “it takes a village” mentality and be a uniting force for the Pell City community.
“Our goal is for our community to come together to become a village to understand that wellness awareness is good for everyone and helps take care of our village,” Regina said.
Added Karyne Alise: “We have so much to share. Humans are a lot like plants, you plant a seed then see the whole process of watching them grow.”
Another thing the Davises are excited to see grow is their business, Quite Naturally Wellness, located on one of the busiest roadways in Pell City, at 418 Martin Street South. Originally located on Seventh Avenue, the Davises moved their business to its current location in October 2021 and opened their juice therapy bar (within their brick and mortar storefront) in March 2022.
“Symptoms are messengers,” Regina said. “We do not give diagnosis, we have a meeting of the minds, then conduct a bio communication through software we use to understand what your body’s saying. It’s kind of like talking to your neighbor and getting in a counseling session.”
Karyne Alise agreed, saying, “A cool thing we do is help people on their wellness journey. We just listen and provide answers for ways to create wellness for issues that are not in the mainstream.”
Providing services like ear candling, ionic foot detox, juice therapy, wellness assessments and collections carefully curated to satisfy your need for retail therapy (just to name a few), the Davises are working with neighbors throughout the community to create a world of wellness.
“Juice therapy is a huge, huge thing,” Regina said. “Nutrients flood your body and so many wonderful things happen with juicing. We’re super excited to share this with our community.”
Eager to aid Pell City citizens on their wellness journey, for Regina, wellness started in her own home.
“When I was 26 my mom was diagnosed with colon cancer," she said. "With the treatment she received from her doctors I thought it was also important to incorporate things from nature. This is where my passion for natural health began.”
Married for 26 years to her husband Curtis, Regina also incorporated natural health alongside his treatment when he was diagnosed with cancer.
“We started juicing when my daughters were young," she said. "We felt amazing. When Curtis was diagnosed juicing helped. We incorporated complementary and alternative medicine with the treatment recommended by his doctors.”
Regina and Curtis are proud parents to three daughters, Karyne Alise, Jasmine and Bethany. They’ve also been blessed with two grandsons, Remington and Benton, both five. Honored to be in business with her oldest daughter, Regina says Karyne Alise is really good at what she does.
“Karyne Alise loves to feed people and loves on our clients," she said. "For example, she makes herbal products and gives them to our clients as a little gift as they’re headed out the door.”
When they’re not enjoying their work time together, Regina says she also loves hammocking, learning, long car rides, movie nights, cookouts in the yard, and almost anything with my family.
“Karyne Alise and Remmington like camping and kayaking. I tried kayaking once and that was enough for me,” Regina said.
Karyne Alise said her passion is gardening.
“Plants are my thing," she said. "They’re similar to humans. You have to listen to them and pay attention to them. I love being outdoors.”
A few of Regina’s favorite things are jazz, old school music, country music and train rides. Karyne Alise’s favorite thing is being in the kitchen creating raw dishes such as cashew cheese. And they both love finding treasures at thrift stores and laughing — a lot.
“We like to laugh so hard that it makes us say, ‘Do I need to call the ambulance?” said the Davises in unison.
As for their perfect day, for Regina it’s all about coffee, juice, hammocking and reading all day. While Karyne Alise’s perfect day would consist of movement, meditation and serving others.
What inspires the Davises and helps feed their souls, Regina said, “Seeing people’s perceptions change. For instance, when people begin to understand that not feeling our best is not normal and it’s natural to be well. It inspires me to see people get it.”
Added Karyne Alise: “I get inspired seeing people make progress and be happy. When people are at peace it just makes my heart smile.”
The best advice Regina ever received was from her mom, Orvator Beavers.
“My mom always said, ‘You don’t always have to give an account of what others do to you, only what you do to others,'” she said.
Karyne Alise received her best bit of advice from her granddad, Albert Beavers.
“My granddad told me, if it doesn’t make it so, it is not the truth,” she said.
Knowing what they both know now, they would share these words of wisdom with their younger selves.
“I would tell my younger self, it’s not that deep,” Regina said.
And Karyne Alise would advise her younger self to “do the best you can and things will work themselves out.”
The Davises agree that what makes a good neighbor is treating each other like family.
“Neighbors are an extension of our family. They give advice and they’re just there. It’s that village mentality,” Regina said.
Said Karyne Alise: “A good neighbor gives, loves and spreads joy.”
Continuing to spread their message of wellness, Karyne Alise says she implements this quote into her wellness way of life.
"It’s a quote from Miguel de Cervantes that says, ‘As long as something is gained nothing is lost.' I try to learn something from everyone or everything I come into contact with everyday,” she said.
For Regina it’s about simplicity: “We want our community to live a good quality life.”