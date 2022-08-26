Meet Your Neighbor

Longtime Pell City neighbor Linda Crow recently said goodbye to St. Clair County. But, before she left, she shared with us the many things she loves and will miss about the place she once called home.
Originally born in Chicago, Crow moved to Marietta, Ga., in 1977 when she was 13.
She lived in Georgia until she met her late husband, Richard, and then moved to Pell City.
“Pell City is a very special town,” Crow said. “My biggest highlight living in Pell City and by far my biggest accomplishment was raising my son, Braden Crow, in this admirable community. I cherish all the memories Richard and I made guiding Braden through the Pell City School System. He had wonderful teachers that he still communicates with to this day.”
A leader of the Pell City Panthers football team, Braden was a quarterback and in that role developed valuable life skills.
“Braden started playing football in Pell City in 2007 and continued through his senior year,” Crow said. “I would like to extend a special ‘thank you’ to all of Braden’s coaches for teaching him to be a team player and leader. His experience playing football there has contributed to his success today.”
Crow’s stepson, Todd, was also raised in Pell City.
“Todd learned to water ski on Logan Martin Lake. His mentor was Brad Bradshaw, and Todd later became a champion water-skier,” she said. “He also played football at Pell City High School from 1989-1992.”
Not only did Crow enjoy family life in Pell City, she and Richard were also a part of the small business community.
“I got to fulfill a dream of a lifetime when we opened a gift and home décor boutique called La Ti Da in historic downtown Pell City,” Crow said. “The store was very well received by the community. I spoke out regularly about the importance of shopping local brick and mortar businesses.”
Because of economic challenges, the Crows closed their store in 2012. Over the past decade Crow has worked in the St. Clair county community as a sales representative for The St. Clair Times as well as our sister paper, The Daily Home, and our companion magazine, Lakeside Living.
“I had a wonderful work family and have built lifetime relationships with them,” Crow said. “My work is meaningful and very fulfilling. I became very passionate about my work. My longevity in sales contributes to my overall sense of purpose.”
With Braden now an adult living in Hoover and Richard with his Heavenly Father, Linda made a life-changing decision to move to Lakeland, Fla.
“I will be much closer to my mom, stepdad, oldest brother, daughter-in-law, granddaughter, grandson and nephew,” Crow said. “I am seeking employment in Lakeland and will most likely stay in sales — it’s my passion!”
When Crow’s not hitting the sales circuit, she enjoys cooking, writing, traveling, art, dance, SEC football, the Atlanta Braves, her pets and gardening.
A few of Crow’s favorite things are candles, fashion, beauty, a good hair day, girls’ night out at a local restaurant and looking at photographs of her most cherished memories with loved ones.
Her first concert was when she was in high school in Atlanta where she saw AC/DC.
To Crow, community gives a sense of belonging.
“Community enables us to feel a part of something bigger than us,” she said. “We surround ourselves with value driven people who are focused on making our world a better place.”
Creating a close friend group who became family, Crow drew inspiration from her best friend, the late Nancy Locklar Gaither.
“Nancy emulated so many characteristics that I desired for myself. She challenged herself every day — always pushing to the next level,” Crow said. “The love Nancy had for her husband, family and friends was steadfast. She devoted her time and energy every minute of every day to those she loved.
"She was full of happiness, her smiling face, bright eyes and body language was jovial. Her smiling face always inspired me. We developed a mutual respect and adoration for one another. I find solace in having heard that a friend feeds your spirit and is connected to your soul forever.”
The best advice Crow has ever received is to be kind to people and treat people as you would like to be treated.
The best advice she’s ever given is to forgive and let go.
Crow’s perfect day starts with sales and ends with a great meal.
“It may sound boring to some, but having a great sales day is a great high. Then, my perfect evening would be to share dinner with someone I love,” she said.
What continues to bring a smile to her face and makes her laugh are Richard’s jokes.
“I recently found his joke file,” she said.
Giving back is also important to Crow, and she does that by being involved.
“I served two terms on the board of the Pell City Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the Business & Professional Women Society,” Crow said. “It is imperative to be involved in your community. You teach your children by setting an example for them. I recall asking Braden as a young child to help us work behind the scenes at the Pell City Block Party.
"He stayed until the very end and was recognized and thanked by folks in our community. Children need to learn a strong work ethic, good time management, organization and most importantly — communication skills.”
Looking forward to her new adventure, Crow says she’s eager to meet her new neighbors and hopes they embody these neighborly characteristics.
“Good neighbors are friendly, introduce themselves and welcome you to the neighborhood. They are helpful and respectful,” Crow said. “Good neighbors are also considerate of noise.”
As Crow packed up and as Willie Nelson sings, was … on the road again, she left her beloved Pell City/St. Clair County friends this important message...
“My advice is to be a good neighbor,” she said. “It’s very important.”
On a personal note, my first reporter job was in 2010 and one of my favorite assignments for the lifestyle section I penned was covering events at Linda and Richard’s La Ti Da. Linda, we wish you nothing but happy trails, neighbor!