Meet Your Neighbor

Writing this column for more than a year now, it dawned on me that I never properly introduced myself.
So, allow me to look inwardly while I channel my inner Carrie Bradshaw for this week’s offering. And just like that…Amanda Pritchard is extending a hand to say, “Nice to meet you,” as this week’s neighbor.
Born in 1977, just kidding.
Well, I was born then, but that’s not where today’s story begins.
Instead, let’s hop in our DeLorean Back to the Future style and time travel back to 2011. That’s when I, alongside my best good friend and handsome husband of 18 years, Pete, moved to L.A., Leeds, Alabama.
Our house, like us, is quite eclectic. Built in 1903, it’s our understanding that the house or perhaps more specifically our land was home to the Spruiell Dairy Farm.
I’m a proud Homewood patriot as that’s my hometown, my alma mater and where I started developing the characteristics of who I am today.
A graduate from the Class of ’95, my senior quote was, “Lovin’ every minute of it,” from the song of the same name by Loverboy.
Now, that didn’t necessarily mean high school, it meant life. I love life!
Next, I made my way to the loveliest village on the plains, Auburn University where I developed my love of football, lemonade and asking everyone, “What’s your major?”
My major at the time was public relations.
I sacked groceries at Kroger, made new friends and attended my fair share of classes.
My mom worked and later retired from UAB and if I went there, I’d receive 50 percent off my tuition so, I transferred.
I earned my Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Management with a Mass Communications minor in 2001. During those college days, I discovered my love of radio and writing.
In the late 90’s, I was a radio intern for Rob & Shannon in the Mornings on Magic 96.5. There I discovered a love of promotions.
Then, I eased on down the road to Cox Radio and interned with Patti & Dollar Bill in the Mornings on WZZK.
Remember their catchphrase…“How do you spell country?”
Originally, I wanted to be a news anchor and interned in high school with “6 On Your Side” after Brenda Ladun spoke to students in my fashion merchandising/advertising class. However, the “theatre of the mind,” aspect of radio and being a true voice won me over, and I worked in radio promotions, production and a little on-air work for five-to-six years.
During the late 90’s and early 2000’s, I also just knew I was supposed to be on MTV. Alan Hunter (original MTV VJ) and Julie Gentry from the inaugural Real World are Alabama natives did it, so I thought I should too.
Luckily, that didn’t happen, but my first published piece was about my experience auditioning to be an MTV video jockey where I failed miserably. I thought there was more to it. It was literally 30 seconds where you introduce yourself to the TV audience and introduce a video.
During those days it was for a show called TRL…Total Request Live, so the videos would’ve been Britney Spears’ Oops, I Did It Again or N’Sync’s Bye, Bye, Bye or something along those lines.
If you made it to the next round, you did another audition, if you didn’t you got to go to a live TRL taping where none other than Jay-Z performed his hit song Big Pimpin’.
I wrote about this experience for my feature writing class with one of my favorite college professors, Minabere Ibelema, and he published it in the UAB Communications Alumni Newsletter, Currents.
From that day forward, I made it my mission to write for a living.
While I’ve had many doozies of a job, I also loved my time in radio as that’s where I met the magnificent Pete Pritchard and connections I still have to this day.
I also loved working at Alabama Public Television. It was my first job out of college where I served as the Membership Coordinator and got to work on live pledge drives.
But, what brought me to St. Clair County is a now defunct paper.
Not knowing a soul in the St. Clair County area, I immersed myself in the community and began meeting the phenomenal people in our collective towns.
I’ve served on chamber of commerce boards, education boards and everything in between.
I love this area, and St. Clair County is where I received one of my proudest moments, I became a momma, in April of 2012 to be exact.
As I covered meetings for the newspaper when Alex Gray was a baby, many neighbors throughout the area remember me bringing him along to meetings/events in his carrier.
When they see him today they are shocked that he’s now 10-years-old and taller than me (which wasn’t too hard to surpass).
Not sure if he’s taken after ole mom in the writing department but, he is creative and I love learning how his mind works.
As you see family and community are extremely important to me.
The way I give back to my community is by supporting local businesses. Some of my favorite spots are Mum & Me Mercantile in the heart of historic downtown Leeds, coffee spots throughout the area…The Nichols Nook in Springville, Hustle & Grind Coffee Truck in Moody and Pell City Coffee Company.
I also love yummy eats and enjoying a pint at Oh Sherri Pub in Moody, or a yummy lunch at The Three Earred Rabbit in Leeds, and I am excited to try Tavern of St. Clair in Pell City.
I love the Leeds Library or any community library as they are a hub for community activity. I love anything creative and artistic.
As you might imagine I love music. My first concert was when I was three years-old, in 1980.
My mom couldn’t find a babysitter, so she took me along for the ride to see KISS. Yep, ole mean Gene, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley in full makeup and regalia jumping out of boxes with full on explosions of fireworks at the BJCC.
My most recent concert was the B-52’s at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta. My most memorable concert was seeing Wynonna Judd, because I grew up listening to WZZK with my grandmother, who I had the honor of naming Namomma as I was the first grandchild and couldn’t say grandmamma at the time.
In my humble opinion, what makes a good neighbor is simple…peace, love and happiness.
Summing up my life and this column in one phrase comes from my favorite movie quote from, Steel Magnolias and is said by Dolly Parton who plays Truvy Jones and says, “SMILE…it increases your face value!”