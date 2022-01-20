Meet Your Neighbor: Wide Open Signs owner Pete Pritchard

In May 1992, the day after he graduated high school, Pete Pritchard became an Alabamian.
Originally from Manhattan, Kansas, also known as the Little Apple, Pritchard now loves his life in St. Clair County in Greenwave Country. Two of the most important things to Pritchard are family and community.
“Family is important to me because the people you share the happiness and sadness with in your life are always a constant. They’re always there,” Pritchard said. “Community provides a safe place to live and grow where we always feel welcome and safe to live in a good way. It’s nice to go to the store, a football game or just go get gas and see a smiling face when you need one.”
As a small business owner, Pritchard’s sign company, Wide Open Signs, has allowed him to develop his business in property management and athletics.
“Over the past 12 years I’ve been my worst boss and the best boss I’ve ever had,” said Pritchard.
Married on October 16, 2004, to his bride, me, the writer of this column, Pritchard said, “I knew the moment I saw my wife I was going to marry her, but she did not.”
Over the years, the Pritchards have enjoyed traveling the world and experiencing many of life’s firsts together, such as welcoming their son, Alex Gray Pritchard, on April, 27, 2012.
“Our lives drastically changed that day in the absolute best way,” Pritchard said.
Graduating from Riley County High School in 1992 with about 30 people, it’s important for Pritchard’s 9-year-old son, Alex Gray, to grow up in a small town.
“I want my son to see everyone equally, treat people with respect and instill a work ethic that when he’s ready to be on his own, he can support himself and provide a comfortable life for his family,” he said.
Elaborating on family life, Pritchard added, “Having fun and being a cohesive family doesn’t always work out the way you think, but we sure have some amazing times to look back and enjoy. I love my family. Without them I would be without direction.”
Another thing Pritchard loves to do is laugh.
“I’m still a kid at heart and think things others might not think are funny, funny,” Pritchard said. “If you don’t find a little bit of humor in life you’ll go crazy so just lighten up and enjoy.”
Pritchard’s perfect day includes health and happiness: “A day when you wake up when everyone’s healthy and happy is a perfect day. I’m much more thankful for the small things these days.”
An avid reader, old car enthusiast, TV show binge watcher and creative cooker, Pritchard’s never met a set of four wheels he hasn’t befriended. Currently residing in his driveway is a 1984 Mustang GT Turbo convertible five-speed “project car.”
Only 104 were made. Another topic near and dear to his heart is animals. Pritchard has two dogs, Truman and Biltoft, and three cats, Sparky, Klein and Lou-Lou. Four out of five of those animals are rescue animals.
“I find animals tend to find us," he said. "There’s a connection. When they join your family, they’re meant to join your family.”
As a child, Pritchard initially wanted to be a doctor, then decided on being a veterinarian before actually becoming a UAB Blazer and embarking on a journey into engineering.
However, “life” happened and led him to bar management, then radio promotions and now entrepreneurship. The biggest compliment Pritchard’s received from customers is referrals.
“When one of my clients trusts me, I find that very gratifying," he said. "Customers trusting me to do right by them is the biggest compliment of all.”
Pritchard draws inspiration from fear of failure and is proud to call himself an Alabamian. Regarding his life changing move, Pritchard says Alabama is most definitely home.
“I find the people here are and the way of life is more conducive to me being happy," he said. "I’ve moved away and come back. Alabama, specifically St. Clair County, is where home is. It’s familiarity and an attitude.”
As for what makes a great neighbor, Pritchard says it’s about being there for one another.
Leaving readers with some words of wisdom, Pritchard says to remember life’s fragility and how short life is.
“The best advice I have is to live life the way you want to live it," he said. "If you find your own happiness, you’ll find others that feel the same. We’re all a little weird in our own way — embrace it and enjoy life.”