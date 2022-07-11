Meet Your Neighbor: Tony Hill

Living a life of service is the path Tony Hill has chosen.
Serving as the Grand Knight for the Leeds Knights of Columbus, Hill said it’s all about helping others.
“As a Knight we took a vow of charity and we fulfill that by helping others,” Hill said.
Founded in 1882, The Knights of Columbus are a global fraternal service organization that are faith based, typically within the Catholic church, but the Leeds Knights of Columbus have expanded their outreach, immersing themselves within the community. Extending a hand up to help out, Hill and the other Knights host by weekly Bingo at Leeds Civic Center, have a Tootsie Roll Fundraiser and are currently selling tickets for a Beach Giveaway to raise money to donate to area organizations such as Leeds Outreach, Moody Miracle League Park, Ann’s New Life Center and are working on funding for scholarship opportunities (just to name a few).
Emphasizing the importance of giving back, Hill said, “If the younger generation doesn’t see us giving back, they’ll never start. We need to be the example. Being a Christian we’re here to help other people.”
In his professional life, Hill has been “Saving Soles” since March 1, 1995, as he is the owner and operator of Hoover Shoe Repair. He said he is honored to serve the Birmingham area and beyond. Some of his best customers are from St. Clair County.
“My favorite thing about being a business owner is the opportunity it provides me to help my family,” he said.
Hill’s family lineage hails from Sicily on his mother’s side and his father’s grandfather made his way from Germany through Russia to ensure his family became American citizens. Now, Hill’s family resides throughout the United States. His brother and sister live in Raleigh/Durham, N.C., while his cousins live in Hoover and Northport and his daughter, son-in-law and grandson live in Leeds.
Hill’s hobbies include working on his old truck and playing his favorite video game, Fall Out Three.
“That’ll show you how old I am,” Hill said.
His favorite place to eat in Leeds is The Three Earred Rabbit, and he loves solving problems. Hill laughs at witty comedy and great conversations. Another fun fact about Hill is people always celebrate on his birthday because it’s New Years Day.
When asked to describe his perfect day, he laughed saying, “I’ve never really thought about that. … If I were completely retired, I’d love to be on a houseboat just sailing down the river.”
For Hill, community is about people joining forces to help one another. He believes what makes a good neighbor is respect.
“A good neighbor is on the lookout for you, to make sure you’re not in trouble and there to help when they can,” he said.
Striving to live out God’s words of love thy neighbor, a verse that speaks to Hill is Mark 12:31, “The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no commandment greater than these.”
Living out a life filled with faith, hope and love, Hill said, “I’m here to see my kids be happy.”