Meet Your Neighbor: Springville’s Ronnie Purser

Calling sashays, do si do’s and promenades in cadence to the speed of the music has been a joy for Ronnie Purser for the past 53 years.
Recently, dancers from the Kurly Q’s Square Dance Club surprised him with a retirement party.
“I was very happy about it,” Purser said. “I saw people I haven’t seen in years. They called and told me I needed to be there along with my children. We danced and they surprised me in the middle of the dance with the party.”
Purser’s interest in calling came from his enjoyment of learning square dance. Square dancing since he was 22-years-old, Purser started taking lessons in the early '70s from Paul McNutt at the YWCA in downtown Birmingham. His favorite thing about calling and dancing is the delight he receives from his ability to entertain a crowd.
A Springville resident since 1971, Ronnie and his beloved wife of 51 years, Sherry, have three children, five grandchildren, three dogs and two cats. Calling allowed Purser to travel to different parts of the country.
“I coordinated with the activities director to call onboard a ship in the Caribbean and performed at Dancing in the Mall in Hawaii,” he said. “We saw different sights. Even where Elvis lived. We saw Kilauea. That stands out in my mind because you see it on TV.”
Also, calling for the Chattanooga Choo Choo group, Purser has most recently been calling for the Eastern Wranglers, Gadsden Twirlers and Kurly Q’s in Odenville. In fact, Purser-Ray Hall at Odenville Middle School is named after Ronnie and the then superintendent of St. Clair County Schools, Johnny Ray. Building the hall with Ray, Purser was touched and honored to have the hall dedicated to them in 1995.
“It was fantastic,” he said.
Marie Rogala, a dancer in the Kurly Q’s has been square dancing since 1978 when she saw an exhibition in Pell City.
“I started dancing because it’s a good, clean, fun activity. We don’t allow drinking or cussing at our club,” Rogala said.
One of the reasons Rogala enjoys dancing so much is the caller.
“When you take square dance lessons you develop a friendship with your club," Rogala said. "I enjoyed Ronnie’s voice and the way he calls. We are so proud of what he’s done for our club.”
Other enjoyed it too, as Purser recorded three albums with Seven Seas and five with Tar Hill Recording.
Not only did Purser call and dance, he also choreographed.
“Ronnie choreographed a round dance for the San Antonio Stroll in 1975 and many many line dances,” Rogala said. “He’s also called in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Hawaii, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.”
Purser and Rogala both agree they’d love to see a love for square dancing to come through in the next generation.
“You meet the nicest people along the way,” Purser said.
Added Rogala: “Things are more casual these days. We wear the ‘foo-foo’ skirts on special occasions.”
She added, “Square dancing appeals to all age ranges and is great exercise for your body and mind.”
Experiencing some of the most joyous times of his life throughout his 53-year career, Purser sums up his time calling in one word — fun.
“You know that old saying … music to my ears? It’s been music to mine, and it’ll be music to their ears, too,” he said.