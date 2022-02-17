Meet Your Neighbor: Springville’s Courtney Orazine

Leaving a sparkle wherever she goes, Courtney Orazine embodies Matthew 5:14-16 as she strives to be the light God called her to be.
Not shy under a spotlight, Orazine once dazzled on the pageant stage, but now she shines under a different light and stage and she couldn’t be happier.
Growing up in the Clay-Chalkville area, Orazine then moved to Auburn for college, where she met her husband of eight years, Scott. In December 2012, the Orazines decided they wanted to settle down in Scott’s hometown of Springville.
“Our Tiger roots run deep,” said Orazine. “I love the close-knit feeling here in Springville. The family atmosphere is a part of the fabric around here. This is where I plan for my girls to grow up. We have no plans on ever leaving.”
Courtney and Scott are proud parents to 5-year-old Ellie and 1-year-old Ava. Ellie and Ava have a love of dance like their momma and a zest for life. Ellie began the pre-k program at Springville Elementary School this year and is walking in the footsteps of her dad as she sashays her way down the SES hallways. Blessed to be these girls’ mom, Ellie recently learned a fun fact about her mom — she was crowned Miss Alabama 2011.
Stepping on her first pageant stage at Clay-Chalkville High School as a 15-year-old sophomore, Orazine said Miss Clay-Chalkville is the only high school pageant preliminary for Miss Alabama.
“My mom, Michelle Porter, encouraged me to do this,” Orazine said.
Knowing scholarship money was on the other side and needing a way to pay for college, Orazine took her mom’s advice. After winning Miss Clay-Chalkville her senior year Orazine embarked on her first foray into Miss Alabama.
“My sixth year competing, which I considered not doing, I was crowned Miss Alabama,” she said.
Throughout these beautiful times, hardship also hit the Porter family as the matriarch, Michelle, was diagnosed with cancer. During her battle, Scott went to her hospital room to ask for Courtney’s hand in marriage and gave her blessing on one condition.
“Mom told Scott, I will only let you marry her if you make her compete in Miss Alabama this one last time,” she said.
Heartbreakingly, Michelle Porter lost her battle against cancer April 28, 2011, and Courtney was crowned Miss Alabama in June 2011.
“I thought about dropping out, but gathered my gumption and we finished it together. When my name was announced as Miss Alabama, I looked up in the rafters and said, ‘Mom, hope you enjoyed the show.'”
Orazine said her sisters, Lindsay and Holly, along with their dad Denis, were in the balcony and she heard them cheering as the whole place shook with excitement.
“It was a full circle moment,” Orazine said.
From June to January Orazine readied for Miss America while honoring her duties as Miss Alabama. Her Miss America experience was like no other. First off, she roomed with the woman who would be crowned Miss America 2012, Miss Wisconsin, who Orazine hit it off with immediately. They rehearsed in Las Vegas for 10 days.
“It was so nice to have Laura Kaeppeler (Miss Wisconsin) with me as we were wrapping our brains around all this and thinking … what in the world.”
Chris Harrison of Bachelor/Bachelorette fame and Brooke Burns Charvet served as the emcees. While Lara Spencer, Kris Jenner, Terri Polo, Mike Fleiss, Chris Powell, Mark Ballas and Raul De Molina served as judges.
Announcing the Top 12, Chris Harrison said a surprise unknown to the contestants would be announced after the commercial break. The twist was a 13th contestant would be chosen, but determined by the remaining contestants. The choice was between Miss Alabama, Miss Virginia or Miss North Carolina. The majority of the women stood behind Orazine.
“Several girls came up to me and were so encouraging,” Orazine said. “It was such an honor I was able to shine my light like I could. They got to see the real me.”
In a world where it’s hard to simply be your true self, Orazine said, “I am true to myself. What you see is what you get.” Having discovered this fun fact about her mom, Ellie had the chance to wear Courtney’s Miss Alabama crown and watch her light shine on the Miss Alabama and Miss America stages that earned Orazine over $40,000 in scholarship money to help pay for her college education at Auburn. Orazine was the 90th Miss Alabama.
Experiencing a sense of community in the pageant world, Orazine understands the importance of community and being a good neighbor.
“Being a good neighbor is about continuously keeping an eye out for each other and reaching out if you see a need to,” Orazine said. “Community is about supporting the people around you and rallying around them.”
In her spare time, Orazine enjoys all things Auburn Tigers and was there to cheer on Suni Lee and the Auburn gymnastics team at the Iron Bowl of Gymnastics meet as they were victorious against Alabama with a 197.525 to 197.125 win.
“The energy in Auburn Arena that night was electric," she said. "It was spectacular.”
Having danced all her life, Orazine loved her time as a Tiger Paw when she attended Auburn University. Ellie loves using her mom’s Tiger Paw pom-poms during games. A few of Orazine's other favorite things are good food and music.
“My first concert was Kenny Chesney and the most recent concert we went to was Justin Moore,” Orazine said. “I’m also really into the She Reads Truth and murder mystery podcasts.”
Serving her community, Orazine and her husband Scott serve in the Kindergarten Sunday School room at CrossPoint Church, Scott coaches Ellie’s little league soccer team in Springville and coaches a Springville little league basketball team at CrossPoint, look forward volunteering at SES and emcee’s pageants such as Miss Springville.
Also, Orazine works for United Way as their major gifts officer.
“I get to give back to organizations close to my heart like the Boys and Girls Club where I worked with at-risk students during my time as Miss Alabama and raise money for the American Cancer Society,” she said.
Honored to be a Springvillian and live in St. Clair County, Orazine said what helps her light shine is getting by with a little help from her friends and teaching Ellie and Ava to be comfortable and true to who they are. Staying true to who she is, Orazine said, “I’m just Courtney.”