Meet Your Neighbor: Springville’s Beth Walker

With exuberance and kind words is how Beth Walker greets the people she meets.
To know her is to love her. That’s because Walker makes it her mission to comfort those around her wherever she goes.
In 1994, Walker made her way to Tiger Town and has called Springville home ever since. In 2016, Beth and her husband of 24 years, Scott, opened the Nichols Nook on Highway 11 in the heart of downtown Springville. The Walkers have not only created a locally owned business, but established a sense of community.
“Community is where you feel most comfortable,” Walker said. “At the Nook we want people to find a place of comfort where they can read, study or just leave the world behind for five minutes or five hours.”
Alongside this community is where customers become family. Carefully crafting a world of comfort, Walker rolls out her welcome wagon to ensure a kinship has been formed before a visitor leaves her presence.
“I want The Nook to be a source of light where people can just be and they’re able to leave happier than they were when they came in,” she said.
Not only does Walker create community and family, but her own family, 21-year-old son Ben, who’s studying to be a pilot, along with her life and business partner, Scott, are a few of the smiling faces you’ll see at The Nook.
That includes her staff: Carol, Susan, Loretta and Audrey.
“They’re the ones who know about coffee and can ring you up. I love talking to people to find out their story and create atmosphere,” Walker said.
After bringing joy to so many, Beth said what brightens her day is sunshine, quiet devotional time with the Lord, a walk, taking her 13-year-old son Sam to school and visiting the elderly. Quirks, dry wit and figuring out what makes people tick make her laugh.
The 80’s show "Alice," "The Price is Right" (with Bob Barker), the books "Tuesdays with Morrie" and "Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine," green tea and happy quotes are a few of Beth’s favorite things. She credits God for what makes her smile because of the people He’s placed in her life.
“We were put on this Earth to have community with people,” she said. “I couldn’t make it without the people in my life. We all need each other.”
Because of unforeseen circumstances, then the world being forced to stay home, the Walkers' business closed in 2019 only to reemerge in June of 2021 bolder and more flavorful than before.
“We’re so energized and excited,” beamed Beth.
Infusing music from the 1940s and ’50s throughout The Nook, Beth asks, “How can you be sad when you’re listening to this?”
Sharing the comfort and joy Beth bestows on her community was embedded in her at a young age.
“I adore my family. I had the best Nomie and Papa and my parents were great too,” Beth said. “My mom and dad passed away young from cancer. They both loved to read and loved coffee. My dad always had a big cup of unsweet tea with him and my mom loved nooks and crannies. There is no question that my parents would be in the Nook every day if they were alive.”
Continuing to carry on the welcoming spirit she grew up knowing in her own family, Beth Walker invites everyone to be part of her world where all she wants you to do is just be.
