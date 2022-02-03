Meet Your Neighbor: Springville’s Angie Hall

When you meet Angie Hall, it’s like being greeted by a dear friend.
Her warm smile and infectious laugh ease your spirit and lets you know you’re amongst friends. For Hall, being a good neighbor means getting your family involved in the community. And to Hall, community means “a bunch of people who live in the same area who support local businesses and each other.”
Since moving to Springville from neighboring area Clay six years ago, Hall has immersed herself in her small town’s charm.
“I support local businesses’ such as The Nichols Nook, Ole Post Office, Cloth on Main, Silver Linings, Farmhouse, Main Street Italian (to name a few),” Hall said.
Married to her husband, who she calls “wonderful,” Don for 26 years, the Halls are proud parents to Taylor, Katelyn and Caleb and ecstatic to have the honor of being grandparents to Madelyn and Ellie Capri. And their grand-dog, Petie.
A favorite Hall family memory Angie recalls is a trip to Gatlinburg in 2012 before Don deployed to Afghanistan.
“We were driving up towards the mountains and this lady’s car was out of gas and she was walking carrying a baby seat. Don immediately turned around and went back to her so we could give her a ride to the gas station,” Hall said. “Well … she gets in and was real grateful we stopped to help. We noticed the baby was real quiet. She said he was sleeping.
"We went to the gas station and she asked if I minded keeping an eye on the baby while she went inside. Don told her that we would get her gas, not to worry, but she went inside anyway. I started realizing there was something different about the baby.
"After the ride back to her vehicle, I realized the baby was not real. Our son was younger at the time and just stared at the baby the entire time. I think we were in shock, but then busted out laughing after we dropped her off and went back to the room.”
When her family’s not keeping artificial babies safe or keeping her busy Hall says she likes working out at Temple Work in Springville.
“We do CrossFit-type workouts," she said. "My favorites are push-ups and bench presses.”
Hall’s perfect day consists of sleeping in, hanging out with her family, drinking coffee and eating good food. A few of her favorite things are shopping, Chinese food, coffee and chocolate.
Originally from Florence, Hall’s self proclaimed love of being around people and self title of “people person” allows her to thrive in her job at Birmingham-based NBC Securities, Inc. as a sales assistant.
“We are an investment firm," she said. "I work with 10 brokers, have worked there 17½ years and love it.”
Infusing her love of life in all she does, Hall also enjoys volunteering or what she calls serving. Hall serves at CrossPoint Church.
“I teach 4K Bible study on Sunday mornings and Wednesday nights as well,” Hall said. “I also like to serve at The Nichols Nook (local Springville business) on Thursday nights when I can. I love the Walker family (the owners) and I love being a part of the community and seeing everyone. I look forward to Thursday nights all week.”
What drew Hall to Springville is the way the community takes care of one another.
“I like that Springville and St. Clair County are family oriented and that Springville is a small town where everybody knows everybody,” she said.
Continuing to support her community, Hall also said being a good neighbor is about looking after one another and if you see a need, meet it.
Excited to continue to do what she loves, Hall said, “I love to serve the people of Springville and keep smiles on their faces.”