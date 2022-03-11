Meet Your Neighbor: Springville business owner Nadia Johnson

Smart, ambitious and eager to see her hometown continue to thrive, Nadia Johnson is honored to be a Springville resident and business owner.
A graduate of Springville High School’s Class of 2016, Johnson opened her business, Isabella Anya Body Waxing Studio on June 8, 2021, in one of her favorite places — her hometown.
“It’s nice to recognize people from school or the community,” Johnson said. “Everyone’s really chill and Springville is all recognizable. I love how much it’s growing.”
With clients coming from as far as Rainbow City and as close as neighboring Trussville, Johnson says her clients are excited her business is so close. Named from using her two middle names, Johnson's business, Isabella Anya Body Waxing Studio is located at 6290 US Highway 11, in the heart of downtown Springville.
Speaking to Johnson’s heart is Mathew 22:39, a Bible verse that truly speaks to her. Johnson feels her community stays true to her strong Christian values. Mathew 22:39 says, “A second [command] is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” In popular circles this verse is often paraded as a text which teaches that we are commanded to love ourselves. Thus, the implied meaning is, “You shall love your neighbor just as you are to love yourself.”
Added Johnson: “Community, holding my Christian values strongly and Mathew chapter 22 verse 39 … are all intertwined in my life.”
Creating an opportunity for herself, Johnson is happy to share what she’s learned about esthiology from the Aveda Arts and Sciences Institute in Birmingham with her clients. The greatest skincare tip Johnson has to share is to moisturize.
“I always tell people to stay moisturized and exfoliated," she said. "Just keep things simple and use lotion, lotion, lotion.”
When she’s not waxing her esthetic magic, Johnson enjoys gardening, reading and anything regarding the world of beauty.
“I love all things science fiction. Especially David Brin," she said. "He wrote 'The Uplift Saga' and 'The Postman.'”
Johnson’s perfect day consists of waking up and chilling.
“My perfect day includes beautiful weather, playing with my dogs and being outside,” she said.
A few of Johnson’s favorite things are books, Mac make-up, music from Jennifer Thomas and Lana Del Rey and her family.
Part Puerto Rican, Johnson’s mom hails from Ft. Lauderdale, while her father is from Miami. They moved to Springville in 1996. Johnson’s parents have been married for more than 30 years. Johnson and her younger brother Mateo live with their parents in Springville. Their older sister, Anastasia, lives in Georgia.
To Johnson, a good neighbor means being friendly and kind.
“Good neighbors are always looking out for each other and have each other’s backs,” she said.
As a Springville small business owner the greatest compliments Johnson’s received are, “this was the best experience, the least painful and that I’ve created a safe environment.”
Relaxation and making people feel comfortable are of the utmost importance to Johnson. Supporting other local businesses is another thing near and dear to Johnson’s heart.
“I’m loving Main Street," she said. "I’m doing all kinds of shopping up and down Highway 11. The Little Emporium, Pinkhill Organics, Silver Linings Boutique …”
Excited for her first time as a vendor, Johnson is participating in the second annual Bridal Show at the Woodall Building in Springville on Sunday, March 13.
Striving to provide her local community with luxury services at fair prices, Johnson welcomes walk-ins and Isabella Anya Body Waxing Studio is open Monday and Tuesday (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) Wednesday (9 a.m.-1 p.m.), Thursday (10 a.m.-8 p.m.) and Friday (9 a.m.-6 p.m.). Services price points start at $15 and Johnson is testing out products so that she can soon add facials to the services she provides. Advertising on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok, Johnson is forever grateful for clients’ word of mouth advertising, too.
Honored to be a part of Springville’s renaissance, Johnson said, “I’m proud to be from Springville, to be able to relate to the community and grow and evolve with our community.”