Meet Your Neighbor: Shelby Swaffield

Excited to see where the next year of her life takes her, Shelby Swaffield is looking forward to being a senior at St. Clair County High School. As captain of the Saints' colorguard, Swaffield is looking forward to once again being under those Friday night lights, hanging out with friends, and soaking up every moment of all these things before graduation.
“I’m looking forward to being colorguard captain and being a good role model to all the new members because I once stood in their shoes,” Swaffield said.
Involved in her school and community, Swaffield is a part of the SSCHS Beta Club, Student Government Association, Diamond Dolls, Mat Maids, and in the youth group at Calvary Baptist Church. “Community means having a good support group, a family, a group of friends," Swaffield said. "Adding, “It’s important to be involved in your school and community because you can learn great leadership qualities and make friends.”
The best advice Swaffield’s been given is, “Don’t give up and always give it your all.”
In return, the advice she has for younger students facing new things this year is, “Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone.”
In her 15th year of dance, Swaffield is also a huge country music fan. “My first concert was Garth Brooks in 2015," she said. "Last July, I saw Luke Holmes, and in October, I’m going to see Jason Aldean.”
While a good joke or story makes her laugh, Swaffield is serious when it comes to her plans after graduation.
“In five years, I plan to have graduated from college and starting a new career path as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist,” said Swaffield. “I’m planning on applying to UAB, Troy, Auburn and Alabama.”
Inspired by her Calvary Baptist Church youth leader, Heather Lee, and her colorguard sponsor, Jessica Stansell, Swaffield said her family has encouraged her to be the person she is today. “My mom, Rebecca, works full-time and is always there to take my brother, Hunter, who’s in middle school and I everywhere. My dad, Brian, has his own business in St. Clair County, Community Pest Control. My parents are always encouraging and have raised me in a Christ filled home.”
A guiding light in that Christ-filled home is Swaffield’s favorite Bible verse, 1 Timothy 4:12, which reads, “Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity.”
Utilizing the leadership skills, she’s learned from immersing herself in the Odenville community and her school family at SCCHS, Swaffield was chosen by SCCHS school counselor Mrs. Kidd and Principal Taylor to attend Girls State in Troy, Alabama this summer.
“It was earlier this month. I met a lot of people from all over Alabama,” said Swaffield. “We formed a government and got to practice all that they do. I ran for a couple of positions and landed the Tax Collector for our county. I made a lot of new friends and also got to go to the Governor’s mansion and put my feet in the pool.”
Honored to have been chosen, Swaffield was selected out of 135 students. “Their requirements for their selection was somebody with great leadership qualities, one that is kind and trustworthy.”
Those characteristics are just a few of the many reasons Swaffield is a contributing citizen and leading young lady within her community. As for what makes a good neighbor, in Swaffield’s humble opinion, it goes back to trust.
“A good neighbor is someone who watches out for you. Who doesn’t mind lending a helping hand when one is needed and someone you can lean on and trust.”
Enjoying her small-town community and all they do for one another, Swaffield said, “It’s also a great feeling to give back to your community. My community does so much for me.”