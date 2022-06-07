Meet Your Neighbor: Rebekah Miller

Rebekah Miller beams with pride and is honored to be a wife, mother, daughter and one of her proudest roles is educator.
Miller recently completed her 14th year at Leeds Elementary School.
“I taught third grade for 11 of those years and I have been the counselor for the past three,” Miller said. “I taught fourth grade at Greystone Elementary in Hoover for one year prior to teaching at Leeds. While living in Florence (where Miller is originally from), I worked for three years at Shoals Christian School as an aide, computer teacher and school counselor.”
Attaining her Bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of North Alabama, Miller then earned her Master’s in school counseling at the University of West Alabama. As a mom and school counselor it’s important that her children and students learn compassion, empathy, respect, self-discipline and self-respect.
“I know that I have been placed in this profession for a reason and it is a true calling,” Miller said. “We have the opportunity to positively impact our students every single day. We are able to give them love, structure and discipline that they may not otherwise get at home. Education is so much more than academics.”
Helping her students triumph over challenges that arise throughout their elementary school days, Miller leads them with love, light and advice on how to stay strong.
“As a school counselor, the two main issues that students come to me with are: 1.) Problems at home — things that cause them stress and weigh heavily one their minds, which prevents them from being able to focus on academics. They’re pressured with things that shouldn’t concern them until they are adults. 2.) Problems with friends — I believe that Covid quarantine had a huge impact on their inability to communicate and cooperate face-to-face, rather than through technology and social media,” Miller said. “A large majority of problems occur through outlets such as SnapChat, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. People have forgotten how to consider others' feelings. The say and do hurtful things to each other without any remorse or regret. It is very concerning for future generations.”
In fact, Miller and her husband of 17 years, Richard, are raising the next generation. The Millers’ oldest son, Jack, is 12 and their twin daughters, Avery and Kendall are nine.
“Richard and I met through mutual friends that married," she said. "One of his best friends married one of my best friends. Richard is from Muscle Shoals and I am from Florence. For those who aren’t familiar with the area, Muscle Shoals and Florence are only four miles apart.
"We grew up living very close to each other, but didn’t meet until he was out of college and I was preparing to do my student teaching. We met in July 2003, started dating in September 2003, got engaged in July 2004 and married in April 2005.”
In the spirit of living life to the fullest, Miller enjoys spending time with family and friends, reading, watching the Atlanta Braves and the Alabama Crimson Tide and working out at GRIT Barbell in Moody. Moody is also where the Millers have resided since March 2021. They’re enjoying being St. Clair County citizens and learning new ways to become involved in their community.
While her community puts a smile on her face, another thing that also brings joy to her is what she describes as her perfect day.
"My perfect day would be sitting on the beach in mild temperatures with my feet in the sand and waves lapping around them while reading a good book,” Miller said.
A few of her favorite things are: seafood and Mexican food, the restaurants George’s Steak Pit in Sheffield, Alabama, MELT and Baumhower’s, Disney World and New York City are her favorite vacation spots, while Miller’s favorite authors are Francine Rivers, Liane Moriarty, Diane Chamberlain, Nicholas Sparks, Emily Griffin and B.A. Paris (just to name a few).
Her favorite movie is Dirty Dancing, favorite book is Redeeming Love and her favorite sports teams are the Atlanta Braves and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Miller said she couldn’t quite recall her first concert, but it would’ve been a toss up of either Jars of Clay or Point of Grace and her most recent concert was Garth Brooks as the first concert at Protective Life Stadium in Birmingham just this past week.
“I love The Dance, but also love Friends in Low Place and Callin’ Baton Rouge,” Miller said.
Calling Brooks’ stadium tour one of the best concerts she’s been to and an absolute bucket list moment, she added, “My life is complete. I had the time of my life.”
As for who inspires her, Miller said in her personal life, it’s definitely her mom.
“She is one of the strongest people I know,” Miller said. “She has been through many trials in life, including the passing of my dad (her husband of 42 years) from Covid in January 2021. Instead of letting that defeat her, she has moved forward by working through her grief, forming new friendships and encouraging others that have had similar experiences.”
In professional life for Miller, it’s her co-workers.
“My co-workers inspire me every single day to be better for our students,” Miller said. “Instead of trying to be better than each other, we truly push and encourage each other to be lifelong learners in order to give our students what they deserve.”
While growing up in Florence, her eighth-grade science teacher, Joan Jones, and her high school cheer sponsors, Pat Rutherford and Ida Davis left a lasting impression upon Miller.
“Joan Jones made us laugh and gave us the freedom to let our personalities show," she said. "Pat and Ida cared about us as people outside the academic setting and taught us how we should not act on Friday nights in front of our community.”
Community is another thing that Miller brings great pride.
“To me, community means to live and work in a place where the population is diverse, but there is common interest in what is best for everyone involved,” she said.
Sense of community and kindness was instilled in Miller early on from her dad.
“When I was a child and I was about to go somewhere with friends or where my parents would not be, my dad always told me to act like I had been somewhere,” Miller said. “In other words, be respectful and kind.”
Reflecting on the advice she’d give her younger self, since she provides that guidance to her students now, Miller said, “There are a lot of things I might tell my teenage self, but the one that comes to mind first is, ‘Everything happens for a reason. God is in control. Your life was planned before you were born. Trust and believe that he works all things together for your good.”
Good is what Miller strives to spread throughout her home community in Moody and in her school community at Leeds Elementary School. What makes a good neighbor in Miller’s mind is embodying the characteristics she works hard to ensure her children and students learn.
“A good neighbor is someone that may not be just like you and may not have your same beliefs, but is respectful, caring and kind,” she said.