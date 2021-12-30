Meet Your Neighbor: Rachel and Kendall Sausley of Valley Repair Service

Craftsmanship, quality and desire to help others are all in a day’s work for Rachel and Kendall Sausley.
Married for 11 years, this dynamic duo also works hand-in-hand and side-by-side at Valley Repair Service. A Leeds-based business established in 1983 by Rachel’s dad, Wayne Gardner, Valley Repair Service is the largest custom metal fabrication shop in the Leeds/Moody area. But, for the Sausleys and Gardners business is about family.
A Moody Blue Devils graduate from the Class of 2000, Rachel grew up in the Leeds/Moody area.
“I always knew in my mind that I would have my kids here,” Rachel said. “Small towns give you a sense of security and comfort.”
Kendall grew up in Houston and also appreciates the charms and advantages of a small town. The Sausleys are indeed raising their kids in St. Clair County in Leeds. Their daughter Kara is a seventh-grader at Leeds Middle School and plays percussion in the LMS band. Kamden is 9 and enjoys using his imagination to build Lego creations.
Creativity runs in the family. Rachel said that during her time as a student she always liked to draw and to use the computer. So, her mom Barbara suggested putting those two talents together.
“My mom said, ‘You like to draw and you like the computer. You should put them together and help your Dad,'” Rachel said.
After graduating from Virginia College with a degree in Computer Aided Drafting, Rachel joined the family business.
Joining family forces, the Sausley/Gardner bunch does their work for the good of the community.
“The beautiful thing about what we do is no two days are ever the same,” Rachel said.
Known as “The Magician” or MacGyver, Rachel calls Kendall a welding guru.
“Once a driver at Barbers drove their race car over. I had 45 minutes to do the repairs. He asked what he could do to help and I said, ‘Just get out of the way and let me work,’” Kendall said with a laugh.
Heavy equipment, farm implements, mower decks, cars, even an 18-wheeler that looked like Optimus Prime once came by for assistance from Valley Repair Service.
“Business-wise we always want more growth,” Rachel said. “It’s a hustle. If business isn’t there, you’ve got to find it.”
Added Kendall: “It’s about consistency and diversifying the business.”
Excited for family time during this Christmas season and awaiting adventures in the New Year, Rachel says their family hopes 2022 makes things better.
“Each day I wake up, I strive to be a better person than the day I was before,” Rachel said. “Being better affects everyone.”
Intrigued by what the New Year holds, for the Sausleys, everyday is inspiration.
“Our family and customers are our inspiration,” Rachel said proudly. “We’re problem solvers and helpers. Our business is here to help.”
The greatest gift the Sausleys have received in their business is referrals.
“There’s no greater feeling or compliment than another customer referring someone to you,” Rachel said. “People are surprised how quick we get on it. It’s rewarding to see when they’re happy.”
Added Kendall: “It’s gratifying.”
Going that extra mile, Valley Service Repair was happy to serve as an essential business when the world shut down in March 2020 and prides themselves on customer satisfaction.
“Once a bush hog for a man’s tractor was brought in for Kendall to work on," Rachel said. "Not only did he fix it quickly, he painted a certain part that our customer thought he’d have to do himself. When he picked it up you could see his reaction was, 'Oh wow, it’s ready for me to hook up and go.'”
Further complimenting Kendall’s handy work/artistry, Rachel added, “His workmanship — Kendall can do it all.”
Emulating the love her parents have cultivated over the past 53 years, into their marriage, business and community. For the Sausleys, family and community are one in the same.
“They go hand-in-hand,” Kendall said. “We spend time and shop locally as much as we can. Our business is our community.”
Added Rachel: “We are grateful and appreciative for any and every customer. We come together as a family to see what we want to add every year to help our community and each other.”