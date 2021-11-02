Meet Your Neighbor: Public Safety Assistant Johnny Paul

Safety first is how Johnny Paul starts his day.
As the Public Safety Assistant at Coosa Valley Elementary School since 2015, Paul has made it his mission to ensure students, parents and staff arrive safely and on time.
“I love all my students and parents and the staff at Coosa,” Paul said.
A native of Mobile, Paul and his wife of 33 years, Anngie, moved to Pell City to be closer to one of their four children.
“Joshua is a Pell City police officer, and we’d been here several times to visit and loved the small town feel this area has, so we moved here,” he said.
Since their move, Paul’s daughter, Kristina, has moved to Springville. His other daughter, Sabrina, lives in California, and Andrea is in Virginia Beach. One of four children, Paul, visits Vermell, his 86-year-old mom in Mobile when he’s able.
Serving as Coosa Valley’s PSA is just one of his jobs. Paul has also been an Armed Security Guard at Shoal Creek for the past four years and directs traffic, patrols the parking lot at Pell City football games and tosses out Pell City Police Department frisbees during panther football games. But, he also adores his titles of husband, dad and grandpa.
“I have nine grand-kids ranging in age from 3 to 19," he said. "The 19-year-old just graduated from the Air Force Academy.”
Playing a major part in the Coosa Valley family, Paul says it means a lot to be a part of the crew. Not only is he showered with praise, he’s been gifted with gift cards, two of the kindest words you can hear, thank you, and one of his most prized presents … a plaque from the staff at Coosa.
“Mrs. Hannah presented me a plaque with all of the staff’s pictures to thank me. That was really cool,” Paul said. “It’s so nice to hear from students and parents. This one little girl in kindergarten will roll down her window, even if it’s raining, she’ll roll the window down to say hello.”
In fact, during this interview, a woman inside a business stuck her head out the door and said, “Mr. Johnny Paul, we just love you!”
“I’ve had people come up to me in Walmart to say thank you," he said. "They’ll say I see you conducting traffic and just wanted to say hi. Once a truck driver stopped to give me a bottle of water on a hot day. There are a lot more positives than negatives.”
When Paul has to take the occasional off-day he updates the Coosa Crew via Facebook.
“If I know I’m going to be off, I’ll post to the PTO page," he said. "That allows the parents to adjust their schedules and see if they need to leave earlier.”
In his spare time Paul enjoys doing home renovations and being outside.
“I love caves and the mountains," he said. "I just think they’re amazing.”
He also developed an affection for covered bridges in the fourth grade.
“I saw a book with a red covered bridge on it and have loved them ever since,” he said.
Paul said he can always find something to do, but his number one goal is to be happy. One of the things that makes him happy is connecting with his children through playing video games such as “Call of Duty” and “Battlefield.” A self-proclaimed car buff, Paul also enjoys action movies. In fact, in his late teen years he served as an extra on the set of “Encounters of the Third Kind.”
“Most of that film was shot in Mobile, so I went down there,” Paul said. “My main part was walking in a scene with my sunglasses on.”
Citing a wide range of things like cute dog videos and nothing in particular as what makes him laugh, Paul describes his perfect day is: smooth flowing traffic, nice and sunny being with his wife.
For Paul, family and community go hand-in-hand.
“To me, if you don’t have family, you don’t have anything," he said. "When you have a great community everything seems to flow better.”
Doing his duty with an attitude of gratitude, this caring public safety assistant wanted to extend a message to his newfound community, to everyone in the Coosa crew and throughout the Pell City area — thank you.