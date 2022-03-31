Meet Your Neighbor: Pell City's Kenny Farmer

After graduating from Jacksonville State University in 2009, Kenny Farmer moved to Pell City.
Originally from Ashville, Farmer focused his attention towards studying audio/video production at JSU.
“I realized I’d rather be behind a mic than in front of a camera,” Farmer said. “So, I pursued radio, and landed my first job at Z93.1 in Gadsden as part of the morning show there.”
After his career in radio, Farmer now works as a graphic designer. He particularly enjoys designing T-shirts and has many available for purchase at: TeePublic.com/prorasslintees.
When he’s not designing, Farmer also enjoys being a proud papa to his 12-year-old son, Will, and is honored to be married to his beautiful fun loving wife, Breanna.
“Back when I was a volleyball manager at Gadsden State, I met Breanna’s sister, Courtney, so, Bre and I would see each other from time to time,” said Farmer. “I eventually proposed to Breanna on the beach in Pensacola in 2004. This October we will celebrate our 17th wedding anniversary.”
Breanna is a real estate agent in Pell City and Will is a student at Williams Intermediate.
“Will is really into playing the keyboard and listening to a lot of old music,” Farmer said. “The Beatles are his favorite. He’s also putting together a nice vinyl record collection.”
With regards to favorites, Farmer’s favorite things are stand-up comedy (which he’s performed in the past), designing T-shirts and spending time with Will.
“Whether it’s traveling to the Bahamas, attending record shows or just going for a walk, one of my favorite things to do is taking my son to do the things he enjoys,” he said.
Another of Farmer’s favorite things is laughing at the late comedian Norm Macdonald’s jokes.
As for his perfect day, Farmers said, “On my perfect day, I get up early, go for a walk, go out for a nice meal, then go to a concert or baseball game, or something fun.”
In fact, the Farmers enjoy having fun together. One of the fun things they share is a love of music. The Farmers love rocking out at concerts together.
“Our most recent concert was this past October in Atlanta," he said. "Me, Bre and Will went to see the Rolling Stones. We’re going to see Paul McCartney in Orlando in May and Ringo Starr in June.”
Family and community are of the utmost importance to Farmer. Since becoming a St. Clair County citizen, 13 years ago, Farmer’s discovered there are so many reasons to love Pell City.
“I love Pell City because it’s very laid back and quiet, but there’s also a lot to do," he said. "Between the lake, movie theater, and all the new businesses, it’s a really great place to live.”
Wanting to keep his small town … small, Farmer added, “I just hope Pell City doesn’t get too big.”
Honoring that small town feel, Farmer believes community, family and being a good neighbor go hand-in-hand. Farmer said these qualities make a good neighbor.
“A good neighbor helps out when needed, but also leaves you be,” he said.
Striving to live their best life, Farmer said he, Breanna and Will like to have a lot of fun.
“We kind of play by our own rules, kind of do our own thing," he said. "We even celebrate Christmas a few days early every year, just because we don’t want to wait those last few days.”
Living life to the fullest, the Farmers will continue to carpe diem as they continue to take spur of the moment trips and just live for the moment.