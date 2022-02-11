Meet Your Neighbor: Pell City’s Joey Stevens

Living for family, love of life and creating community are three characteristics that make up Joey Stevens.
A Pell City native, Stevens moved to Talladega County the summer before seventh grade. He later went to college at the University of Alabama and attended Birmingham School of Law before returning home.
To Stevens, St. Clair County is filled with tremendous caring people who are very hospitable.
“I like to think we’re all neighbors and interested in the same things — safe communities to raise our children and work in,” Stevens said. “Our community is what we have in common.”
From 2005-10 Stevens served as the assistant district attorney for St. Clair County.
“It was the most fun you can have practicing law," he said. "I loved working with our law enforcement. I love them. They’re still my friends to this day.”
After working for another firm, Stevens decided to invest in himself and opened the Law Office of Joey Stevens on Jan. 2, 2012.
Married to his best friend and wife, Dionne, since 2003, Stevens is also a proud dad to the Stevens sisters, Joie and Jordan, and son Garrett. Joie is graduating from Pell City High School this May and headed to Troy University to major in international business. Jordan is a sophomore at PCHS. Both young ladies are teammates on the varsity soccer team and run cross country.
“Dionne and I met in the late '90s at the Pell City courthouse," he said. "We’ve been together ever since.”
The other members of their family are the four-legged kind. The Stevens are proud parents to these fur babies: four dogs, Whiskey, Sugar, Honey and Rocket, three turkeys, Mildred, Mavis and Burt Clyde, two cats, Bebe and Roo Roo and one rooster, Rowdy.
A perfect day for Stevens is being together.
“It’s my favorite thing when we’re together," he said. "We love great food. And just really enjoy the simple life.”
They also enjoy taking in church service as a family at Faith Community Fellowship.
According to Stevens, what makes for great neighbors is being there for one another.
“We’re very fortunate … we have wonderful neighbors in Eagle Point,” Stevens said. “Our neighbors are thoughtful, friendly and helpful. It doesn’t hurt that they can cook, too.”
As for what he loves about St. Clair County, Stevens said, “Our greatest asset in this county are the people.”
Family also plays a vital role in community because strong families create strong communities.
“My focus everyday, no matter what, is family," he said. "We want them to have a good life. They’re the reason we work so hard.”
Living the good life entails fun for Stevens. Music plays a part as a source of Stevens’ fun. His first concert was Journey in 1985 or ’86.
“Randy Jackson (an original judge on American Idol) was playing in the band and wore a one-piece jumpsuit with ski goggles,” Stevens said. “That image will never leave me.”
The last concert he and Dionne attended was at Pell City’s CEPA when the Black Jacket Symphony Orchestra performed Led Zeppelin IV.
“We look forward to the Black Jacket Symphony Orchestra’s return to Pell City,” he said.
Honored to say his family is his crowning achievement, Stevens is eager to continue contributing to his hometown of Pell City and St. Clair County.
“Family is fundamental to a strong community," he said.