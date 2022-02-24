Meet Your Neighbor: Pell City’s Donald Gover

Born and raised in Pell City, Donald Gover is excited to share his joy and love for His word with neighbors throughout the Panther Pride community.
Receiving his calling as a young man, at the age of 10, Gover understood His assignment.
“My mother raised us in church. That feeling about church and living for God was instilled in us,” said Gover, pastor at Life and Family Worship Center in Pell City. “It was an epiphany and that God moment. When I was called to preach the gospel I understood that’s what He wanted me to do.”
Citing John 10:10 as his favorite scripture, Gover said he feels the end of this passage is what he’s here to help people understand.
“The end of John 10:10 says, ‘I came so that they might have life, and have it more abundantly,’” he said.
At the age of 19, Gover was able to help his congregation, family and friends strive towards that abundance as he embarked upon his Introductory Sermon or what is also called a Trial Sermon.
“It’s a big deal,” Gover said. “All of your family and friends are there. It was April 1993 in Talladega.”
One of the biggest compliments Gover’s received in his pastoral career is from former teachers.
“When I see teachers who I revere from Head Start all the way to Pell City High School and they tell me, ‘I knew you were going to be a success or I knew you were going to be somebody great,’ is just mind boggling,” he said.
Other than his faith, another thing Gover feels strongly about is community unity. Helping coordinate Pell City’s March for Change, Gover enjoys supporting his community by being involved in all community issues.
“I attend Pell City City Council meetings, Pell City Board of Education meetings and the Pell City Ministerial Association. It’s important to me to participate and sit at the table to be able to bring contributions and make our community a better place,” he said.
Next to God what Donald Gover loves most in this world is his family. His wife Deborah of 24 years is an administrator for Talladega County Schools over special education.
“It’s been 24 years and we’re still in love,” said Gover. “I’m still courting her. Every time I see her I ask her if she’s married. We like to laugh and have a good time together.”
Enjoying their empty nest life, the Govers are proud parents to three daughters. Debria is 28 and is in healthcare in Auburn. Deja is 21 and is at UAB following in her sisters’ footsteps, majoring in healthcare. Devona is a 20 and a student at the University of Alabama at Huntsville in sports management. Devona is working towards being a sports agent.
She may get her love of her sports from her dad as he is a self proclaimed basketball fanatic.
“I love it all — female as well as male, high school basketball, college or NBA. My team is the Golden State Warriors,” Gover said.
He also enjoys all other sports and is really into community issues.
“I’m at this stage in my life where I’m bridging the gap between the generation going out and the generation coming in,” Gover said. “Mentoring and being involved is very important to me.”
Gover’s perfect day consists of early morning meditation, his usual workout which is made up of an hour to hour-and-a-half of a run/walk of almost four miles, push ups, sit ups and calisthenics. Part of that calisthenics workout also includes leg lifts, climbers, bicycles and Russian twists. Gover also loves checking on people.
“I’m a people person. I talk to everyone. I’ll walk in to CVS and say, ‘Hi! How are you doing? Are you doing good?’" he said. "I love complimenting elders by smiling and greeting them with, ‘Hi teenager!’ They laugh and say, ‘Thank you for that young man. Or you know how to give a compliment.’”
Bringing smiles to others and sharing his joy of life is also about being neighborly. Being a good neighbor to Gover means showing concern.
“Being concerned and supporting when able are the best ways to be a good neighbor,” he said.
As for why he loves Pell City, it’s because of its hometown feel.
“Pell City still feels like the city I was born in,” Gover said. “It’s not too big or too small. There’s no place that feels like Pell City.”
With faith, family and community as Gover’s top priorities, he feels family are people that may be different, but are from the same soil and the same region. To Gover, family and community go hand-in-hand.
“Family is the foundation of a community,” Gover said. “If you don’t understand community, you don’t understand family. Community is a larger version of family.”
Gover invites you to be a part of his family and community by joining him in fellowship at Life Family Worship Center in Pell City.