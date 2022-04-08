Meet Your Neighbor: Pell City native Chanda Tucker

Delivering the perfect message and sentiment via greeting cards is one of the many ways Chanda Tucker lets the people she cares about know they’re special. Her giving heart is one of the many reasons Tucker herself is special.
Born and bred in Pell City, Tucker is a proud graduate of Pell City High School’s Class of 1998. Continuing her Panther pride, Tucker works within the Pell City School System by serving as a child nutritionist at Coosa Valley Elementary School since 2013. She began working in the school system in 2004 when she stepped into the classroom as a substitute.
“I love my Coosa kids,” Tucker said.
Tucker shared her love of community with her family, who are also proud graduates of PCHS. Logan, 26, is now a graduate of Auburn University with a degree in agriculture business and economics. Logan has been married to Tucker’s daughter-in-law, Karlee, for 2½ years, and will be giving Tucker one of the greatest gifts she could receive — a grandchild due in August.
“We are so excited,” Tucker said. “Her name will be Leena, after her great grandmother and Logan’s birth mom.”
Colton, 22, is a senior at the University of Alabama, graduating in August 2022 with a business degree. Macy, also 22, is earning her nursing degree from Jefferson State Community College and graduating in December 2022. Alora, 19, is also attending Jeff State where she’s studying radiology. When Tucker was around Alora’s age she wanted to be a flight attendant.
In 2001, Tucker had one of the best days of her life when she married her husband Scott.
“We just clicked,” Tucker said. “He’s my buddy and best friend.”
One of the ways they click is their love of concerts.
“There’s just something about live music," she said. "It gets in your body and soul.”
Tucker’s first concert was Pearl Jam in Birmingham and her most recent was with Scott at The Hangout in Gulf Shores where they danced and sang along to the bands, The Molly Ringwalds and Velcro Pygmies. In 2008, Scott won tickets to see Motley Crue in Los Angeles from the former Birmingham Rock station 99.5.
“We flew out to see them at the Palladium Theater, got a VIP tour and met Motley Crue and Buck Cherry,” Tucker said. “Wow, what a show.”
During their time in L.A., they took in the sights on Rodeo Drive and Sunset Boulevard.
“We went in the Whiskey A Go-Go and Grauman’s Chinese Theatre,” Tucker said. “It was an experience for sure.”
Looking forward to another adventure-filled experience, the Tuckers, Chanda and Scott, are headed to Mexico this May to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary.
Something else Tucker loves is gardening.
“I garden anything and everything,” Tucker said. “We sell okra, peas and other fresh veggies to friends and family.”
Tucker’s perfect day consists of hanging out with friends, who she lovingly refers to as the “Slough Crew,” while boat riding on the lake. A few of her favorite things are watching Alabama and Auburn football, cooking even if it’s for four or 304, antiquing and greenhouses.
“My mom and I recently started visiting greenhouses,” said Tucker, adding this fun fact: “My mom and dad live on a farm in Pell City (where I grew up). That’s a full time job. We noticed their neighbors were getting ready to sell their house, so we became my parents' neighbors four years ago.”
She and Scott enjoy eating at Highway 77 in Lincoln and one of their favorite eateries on the water is The Back Porch. Another favorite thing is spending time binge watching shows.
“My girlfriends and I text each other with great shows for each of us to watch,” she said.
While Tucker loves writing and sending cards, a message that speaks to her is God’s word in Isaiah 41:10: “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (NIV)
Living out the message of faith, hope and love, Tucker says community is about togetherness.
“When all your friends get together to enjoy each other’s company, whether it’s football in the fall or just getting together to share a meal, it’s about being there and loving on each other through the sad and happy times,” she said.
As for what Pell City, St. Clair County and being a good neighbor mean to her, Tucker said, “Being a good neighbor means always looking out for one another. I love when people come together in my community. Pell City is a great town to raise your kids.”