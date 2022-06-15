Meet Your Neighbor: Pat Biltoft

Striving to live a life of kindness and lending a helping hand, Pat Biltoft has a fresh perspective on St. Clair County, as she recently moved here.
In February, Biltoft relocated from Mountain Home, Ark., after John, her beloved husband of 37 years, died. Although she misses John dearly, her new home in Leeds allows her to see her sons Ernie and Pete and four of her grandchildren, Sam, Sarah Rae, Piper and Alex Gray.
“My grandchildren are really a lot of fun,” Biltoft, 75, said.
Originally from Wichita Falls, Texas, Biltoft enlisted in the Navy immediately after graduating from high school and has been fortunate enough to live all over the United States and in several places in Europe.
“After high school, I wanted to do something different," Biltoft said. "I wanted to be independent and not do what was expected of women at that time — to get married. Being in the Navy allowed me to recognize the importance of soldiers and groups of people who care for soldiers. This inspired me to be a part of the military for 25 years.”
Biltoft retired in 2009 from the Department of Army Human Resources and is enjoying retirement.
“Sometimes I miss working,” Biltoft said. “I miss being a part of a group and I miss being involved in a challenge, but I’m enjoying retirement. Nowadays I like to fish, cook, be with my family and enjoy a good book.”
As a new Leeds and St. Clair County citizen, Biltoft says community is about being home.
“Community is your safe, comfort place," she said. "Where you can explore new things and help others.”
Growing up in Wichita Falls, Biltoft’s dad, George, was Irish and her mother, Linda, was Italian. Her parents, the Arps, provided for Biltoft and her three younger sisters, Bernice, Debbie and Suzie. Some of Biltoft’s fondest memories are of fishing with her Dad and laughing with her mom and sisters. An avid fisher, Biltoft shared that’s how she met her late husband, John.
“I out-fished him a lot. That’s not something we talked about often,” Biltoft said.
Regarding how she spends her time now, she finds joy in the little things like cooking Italian, reading her favorite book genres; history and mystery and creating various fish dishes.
“Living in Europe, John and I caught fish in many countries and I learned many ways how to cook them,” she said.
Travel is another of Biltoft’s favorite things that she enjoyed doing with John, her sisters, her sons and their families. Throughout her military career Biltoft (before she was married to John and after) not only lived in Alabama, but also, Kansas, South Carolina, Washington D.C., Germany and Iraq.
“We did well overseas," Biltoft said. “Our tours in Europe were good. We explored historical sites and learned about differences and likenesses that we have with people in other countries. It was so interesting seeing more of the world and discovering what makes places unique. We learned more about cultures and different ways of living.”
Embracing a new way of life here in St. Clair County, Biltoft is discovering her community’s friendliness.
“People have been friendly and helpful in helping me get established," she said. "Here in Leeds, people care about the local community. They have a lot of pride and it shows. This is a lovely quaint place to live.”
Quaintness is part of Biltoft’s perfect day, where she works in her flower beds, reads a good book, sees her children (and grandchildren) and enjoying nature alongside her pets, a Dachshund named Puppy Dog, and three cats; Sizzle, Sissy and Rusty.
“I also attend Adoration at my parish, St. Theresa. I find peace and grace from that peaceful time,” she said.
Sharing a love of travel with John, Pat said throughout their extensive travels the trips she remembers fondly were to Western Europe, Normandy, Paris, Rome and the Vatican.
“Foreign countries are very interesting," Biltoft said. "Pompeii was unbelievable.”
As for places a little closer to home, Biltoft says a place she hopes everyone gets to visit is Washington D.C.
“The historical military sites, history of our nation, cathedrals … there’s so much to see and appreciate,” she said.
Looking forward to exploring locally within St. Clair County, Biltoft is excited to learn about St. Clair County’s unique little towns.
“I want to study their history and the history of Alabama," she said. "We have a lot to appreciate here in our hometown and state.”
Inspired by so much lately, Biltoft finds joy in the fact that humanity is showing kindness to one another.
“I’m inspired by people who have done good things for one another," she said. "They’re gracious, kind and caring. Just the other day, I saw someone help another person push their grocery cart. It’s the little things.
"With all the bad happening around the world, it’s time we start noticing all the good things that are happening around us. It’s inspiring to see organizations help the disabled and to see people supporting people, their schools and communities.”
Reflecting on the good of humanity, Biltoft recalls the best advice she’s ever received: “Don’t under estimate your capabilities. You are a lot stronger and capable of surpassing your capabilities.”
In return, Biltoft offers this advice: “You have to challenge your assumptions. Really think about the information given to you. Try to draw your own conclusions. Make a contribution. We’re here for each other. The small things make a difference,”
She added, “We need to be sure to make the world a better place. Think of something besides yourself.”
If you find yourself in a new chapter of life, like Biltoft, her advice is: “Learn to appreciate where you are in life. Find wonderful support. Make a list, get organized, be open to suggestions and accept help. You can get things done, but it may take a while. Be patient.”
As an older citizen, Biltoft finds great pleasure in the small things.
Another thing that Biltoft finds joy in is being a good neighbor. She believes a good neighbor is someone who is aware of their neighborhood.
“A good neighbor participates in taking care of people. A good neighbor is someone who loves, respects privacy and celebrates individuality,” Biltoft said. “Leeds/St. Clair County is a good community and I’m happy to be here.”