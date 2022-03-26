Meet Your Neighbor: Odenville’s Tonya Nguyen

Born and raised in south central Mississippi, Tonya Nguyen became a St. Clair County resident shortly after her first daughter turned one.
“Our daughter was taking over our small home in the Fultondale area and we were ready to upgrade,” Nguyen said. “The agent we worked with was recommended by a friend. She was a backroads queen, and to be honest, we had no idea where we were. It seemed like a nice size little town and not too far away from work.”
Odenville is where they were, and the Nguyens have called it home ever since.
Tonya now has two daughters with her husband Alan. Alan and Tonya are looking forward to a relationship milestone in August when they will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.
“My husband and I met online in a chat program called mIRC that may not even exist anymore,” Nguyen said. “This was back in the day of AOL and dial up. It was the summer of 1996. We got married a year later in 1997 and we still like each other.”
Alan is Vietnamese and most of his family resides in Canada. Implementing Vietnamese culture in their lives is important, so they enjoy eating Vietnamese cuisine at home and celebrating Lunar New Year.
“We video chat with our family in Canada, but have not been able to see them in years due to Covid,” Nguyen said. “We hope to get up there to see them or bring them down here later this year.”
Tonya’s family is mostly still in Mississippi, but after Hurricane Katrina, her parents moved near the Nguyens to be close to their daughter, son-in-law and granddaughters.
“They were a blessing with child care when the girls were younger,” Tonya said. “My mom, Glenda Jones, is a substitute teacher and knows more kids around the county than … well maybe anyone.”
The Nguyens oldest daughter, Shayna, is a junior and involved in theater. While their youngest, Carly, is a cheerleader and a freshman at St. Clair County High School. Supporting her girls and community, Nguyen is involved with the St. Clair County Athletic Booster Club where she helps with fundraising events and works at games.
“I am a cheer and theater mom and pitch in whenever I can with making costumes, signs or swag,” Tonya said. “I love being a cheer mom. I helped coach youth league cheer and have made some lifelong friendships within the cheer community. Two of those lifelong friendships are with cheer moms Tanya Cook and Sonya Davis who were born and raised here in Odenville.”
As a Forms Review Analysts for a small company that contracts with the Federal Government to support their retirement plan,
Nguyen enjoys working from the comforts of home. Nguyen has a liberal arts degree and took classes geared for nursing and elementary education. Helping her girls achieve their career goals, Tonya is currently touring colleges with Shayna.
“College Prep should be a class for parents, not just a path in high school,” she said. “I am lucky, that I have a friend who already has a child in college. My Jones County Junior College (in Ellisville, Miss.) roommate, Jennifer, has a college freshman and has been a wealth of knowledge as we move into that world. We have both taken our high school juniors on a couple of campus visits.
"My advice is definitely use preview days to visit schools of your child’s choice. You get tons of information. And can have some fun exploring the school. Some offer free lunch in the cafeteria and/or a free game/event that may be happening on campus that day.”
Nguyen and Jennifer were part of The Band of Maroon Typhoon and marched in the 1996 Rose Bowl Parade.
A few of Nguyen’s favorite things to ensure she’s living her best life are having a happy hangout with her girls, together or one-on-one, playing Oculus Virtual Reality games with Alan and her cousin, game nights (which she says she needs more of), trips to Six Flags Over Georgia and being helpful to others.
“My perfect day would be living out some of my favorite things mentioned above," she said. "Or hanging with family, going for a hike, some retail therapy and sharing some laughs with friends.”
Another thing that brings a smile to Nguyen’s face is the connection the community of Odenville and St. Clair County shares.
“I am not from here, so I’m not as ‘built-in,’ but there is so much history here,” said Nguyen. “Like at a football game, I will be sitting with friends (Cook and Davis) from here, and there is always a string of ‘heys’ and catching up with blasts from the past.”
For Nguyen, community is more about a feeling and mind set rather than a specific location.
“Having a network of people that share some interests and can introduce new interests to enhance one another’s lives, is what community feels like to me,” Nguyen said.
As for what being a good neighbor means to Nguyen, she says it's not about just one thing, but everything.
“Our neighbor Mr. Allen once drove over on his riding mower and finished cutting our grass (that I push mow) — just 'cause,” Nguyen said. “I made a chicken pot pie for a neighbor that was coming home from the hospital. Sometimes little things are the big things.”
To Nguyen, being a good neighbor is about “being there when needed, being there to cheer on each other and happy surprises.”