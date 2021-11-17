Meet Your Neighbor: Odenville’s Rebecca Swaffield

To know Rebecca Swaffield is to know she embodies and embraces a zest for life. That excitement is for three important reasons: faith, family and community.
Originally from Irondale, Swaffield moved to Odenville 14 years ago and has been a Saints supporter since.
Married to her husband Brian for 19 years, they also have two incredible kids. Both are active in St. Clair County Saints activities.
Shelby is a junior at St. Clair County High School where she is a dedicated member of the Color Guard, serves as treasurer in the Student Government Association, Beta Club, Matt Maid during wrestling season and a Diamond Doll in the Spring for baseball. Shelby participates in dual enrollment at SCCHS which means she’s earning college credits through the school system’s partnership with Jefferson State Community College. Shelby has learned how to bust a move, much like her momma, but we’ll get to that, at Dance Work in Odenville.
Their son Hunter is in seventh grade at Odenville Middle School. Hunter plays football, basketball and soccer. And was recently inducted into the Junior Beta Club.
As proud parents, the Swaffields are integral parts of the St. Clair County High School Athletics Booster Club, Calvary Baptist Church in Odenville and own and operate an Odenville/St. Clair County based business.
“In 2018 we started a local business,” Rebecca said. “Brian opened his company Community Pest Control.”
Rebecca’s career began in 2000 when she was hired from a temporary position at Protective Life to a full-time spot in customer service. Throughout her career Swaffield has maintained a level of professionalism and excellence that has taken her to the next level in her career. One of a selective few to continue working from home for the corporation, her view isn’t the only thing that’s changed.
“I have a new position as a business support analyst,” she said.
Honored for her new lot in life as well as a great career, Swaffield says another thing that brings her joy is being a part of her community.
“Our Odenville community cares for one another and provides a place for people to belong,” Swaffield said. “Community is about a group of people who can lean on each other when times are tough and be there for us when we need love and support. Our neighborhood is very important to us. We abide by Mark 12:31 …’ Love your neighbor as yourself.’”
Describing her perfect day, Swaffield said, “Wow! The Swaffields are on the go so, a perfect day for me would be a relaxing day. A fall day where you sit by the fire and watch Hallmark movies.”
As for what makes her laugh, Rebecca said it's a good story or a good joke. She also enjoys playing co-ed softball, camping, being at the beach, being with friends, laughing by the fire pit with her neighbors and she’s never met a dance floor or a D.J. she didn’t love.
That’s where Shelby’s dance ability stems from, she get’s it from her momma. Football Saturdays are always interesting as the Swaffields are a house divided. “Roooollllllll Tide Roll,” Rebecca said.
A few of her favorite things are listening to music, eating a yummy meal and watch Marvel movies.
Living a fulfilling life, Rebecca says the key to the Swaffields happiness is the Lord.
“God first, then the rest will follow.”