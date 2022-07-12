Meet Your Neighbor – Neighborly Love

Being neighborly is what this column is all about. As defined by Merriam-Webster dictionary, neighborly means: “of, relating to, or characteristic of congenial neighbors. Especially: friendly.”
According to the 2020 Census, St. Clair County is home to about 90,000 citizens. That allows for so many opportunities to spread neighborly love.
During days of yore neighborhoods hosted block parties, now communities like Pell City host block parties for their community of neighbors. Being neighborly is about being kind, extending a helping hand and building people up.
Writing this column makes me reflect on the ways that I can connect and be neighborly. When I was a little girl and visited my Namomma (my family’s name for our grandmother) on Hall Avenue in Homewood, where I grew up, almost everyone on the street was not only a neighbor, but family.
Decades ago, cups of sugar were borrowed and fresh cups were returned, but often times in today’s extremely busy world it seems there are so many ways to disconnect. However, those things can in return also connect us. Take technology for example. Many people think keeping your head in your phone and being so attached to a material object takes away from creating true connection. I have a love hate relationship with social media, but I do believe it was made to create connection and cultivate relationships. When that happens — those are the moments when I love it.
Yesterday at Mass one of the scripture readings the visiting priest, Father John Paul, read was from the Gospel of Luke 10:25-37. It spoke to being neighborly in these capacities…verse 25 reads, “There was a scholar of the law who stood up to test him and said, ‘Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” Part of verse 27 reads, “He said in reply, You shall love the Lord, your God…and your neighbour as yourself.” The scholar asked who is his neighbour? Jesus describes a scenario where a man was robbed, stripped, beaten and left half dead. People who should’ve shown him grace did not, but a Samaritan traveler did. When asked who was a neighbor to the robbers’ victim, this was written in verse 37. “He answered, ‘The one who treated him with mercy.’ Jesus said to him, “Go and do likewise.”
Since being gifted with writing this column in October of 2021, neighbors throughout St. Clair County agree we could all show mercy to one another. Our first featured neighbor, Beth Walker of Springville said, “We were put on this Earth to have community with people. I couldn’t make it without the people in my life. We all need each other.” Another neighbor we met, Willie Strickland of Moody said, “Family and community are important because they’re one of the best examples of living out His word. Loving family and being a part of your community is what Christ asks us to do — love Him and love each other.” Over in Odenville, Tonya Nguyen said, “being a good neighbor is about being there when needed, being there to cheer on each other and send over happy surprises.” Pell City’s Pastor Donald Gover said these are his ways to continue spreading neighborly love. “Being concerned and supporting each other when able are the best ways to be a good neighbor.” And one of our Leeds neighbors, Sara Vick, the Johnny Cash of teachers, said, “Family and friends are where I receive unconditional love. Community and neighbors are important because when you’re sharing space with other humans, people want to be safe, feel welcomed and experience belonging. Community should feel like home.”
The comforts of home where you can just be that’s being neighborly. Or as some say, “Home is where the heart is.” And as the Beatles sang, “All you need is love.” As we navigate being better neighbors and finding friendlier ways of being neighborly remember these meaningful words from 1 Corinthians 13:13, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
Have a neighbor who leads an extraordinary life? Who exudes love and light, shows grace and offers mercy to those around them? Email me at: amanda@pritchardprose.com. We’re always looking to meet a good neighbor.