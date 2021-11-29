Meet Your Neighbor: Moody business owner Willie Strickland

Thankful and humble are two characteristics that describe Willie Strickland, and if you know Willie, you know he credits it all to his firm walk in faith.
Saved since 1985, Strickland said he really started listening to God’s word around 2005.
“Everything just clicked,” he said. “The gospel of Jesus Christ will get this world back on track.”
A lifelong Leeds resident, Strickland recently opened Divine Fitness across the bridge in Moody.
“I always wanted a place for people to come to and not worry about big gyms," he said. "Here you can get built up physically, but most importantly spiritually — for me it’s all about spreading the gospel.”
In 2004-2005, a Moody High School student asked Strickland to train him so he could be a walk-on at Jacksonville State University. The rest is fitness history.
“He made it on the JSU football team and played defensive back,” Strickland said.
For those seeking to jump start their own fitness journey, Strickland suggests focusing on your diet.
Strickland jokingly said, “When I first tell people that they act as if I’ve taken something of value from them.”
Adding this advice, “Don’t be afraid or compare yourself to others.”
A love of fitness and sports has allowed Strickland to embark on a career path perfectly planned by Him. Over the past 21 years, Strickland has served as the former football announcer for the Leeds Greenwave and is now in his seventh year announcing for the Moody Blue Devils.
He also serves as the strength and conditioning coach for the East Central Homeschool football team. A 1993 Leeds graduate, Strickland played football, basketball and ran indoor and outdoor track.
As for what makes Strickland happy? He said he smiles when he feels a sense of community and surrounds himself with family. His family still lives in Leeds: Strickland’s mom Joann, sister LaTonya and baby brother LaShon. He also enjoys spending time with his nephew Trevon, his nieces Annalise and Ava and God son Ethan Jeff. Over the years those he’s trained have also become family.
“It takes a village is still so true today,” Strickland said. “I’m just trying to do my part.”
The Stricklands were recently dealt an extreme hardship as the patriarch of the family, Willie Senior, passed away.
“This past Father’s Day was my first without my dad," Strickland said. "My mom and I were able to be with my dad when he took his last breath at 6:07. The best part of this story is it was a Wednesday and that night 35 people were in my office waiting on me to lift me up at Bible Study.”
What helps Strickland process the loss of his father is relying on God.
“God does not do bad things," he said. "We have to trust Him. It’s painful sometimes, but He has perfect timing.”
That timing is best outlined in what Willie describes as his perfect day.
“Any day that can begin and end with another person being led to Christ is my perfect day,” he said.
A few of his favorite things are worship music, sports movies such as Hoosiers, Remember the Titans, Rudy and Coach Carter and leading young people to Christ.
“God is the best gift you could ever receive," he said. "When He calls, all you have to do is say yes.”
Strickland said his life and business is all about John 15:5 (KJV) … “I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing.”
Adding, “God’s abundance of grace has allowed me to open Divine Fitness. I had nothing when I opened this building and He provided it. The community support has been unreal. This place runs on donations. I gave up everything to be totally dependent on God and do His work through His ministry.”
The biggest compliment Strickland has received is from a young man he trained.
“He told me, ‘I see the face of Jesus in you,’” he said.
Living each day with an attitude of gratitude, Strickland said family and community are His true blessings.
“Family and community are important because they’re one of the best examples of living out His word," he said. "Loving family and being a part of your community is what Christ asks us to do — love Him and love each other.”