Meet Your Neighbor: Matt Lovett of Leeds

Off Interstate 20 in the St. Clair County portion of Greenwave country lives a 28-year resident of Leeds — Matt Lovett. Lovett was raised in Leeds but moved to the Crestwood area for 10 years before returning home.
“Part of the reason I came back to Leeds is because it was home,” said Lovett. “My experience as a child and teenager here, I couldn’t have done that anywhere else. Leeds is a good place to make lifelong friends, and it’s small enough where everyone can be your friend.”
In the late 60’s, early 70’s, Lovett’s grandparents, Peter and Vivian Bonventre moved to Leeds from New York.
“Initially, my great grandfather moved to Leeds to be a manager in the watch factory,” said Lovett. “The factory was where Earthborn Pottery is now. After that, my grandfather moved down to do the same. My mom, aunts and uncles all graduated from Leeds.”
Happy to share his love of community with his children, Lovett’s daughter, Lilah Kate (LK), is a first-grader in Mrs. Jessica Crenshaw’s class at Leeds Primary School. Lovett’s son, Jones, will soon be a Leeds student, but for now he’s enjoying being three.
Since graduating from Colorado Technical University in 2006 with a degree in Business and Marketing, Lovett’s cultivated a career in graphic design. Now working with YotaMafia, an off-road company, for the past year in Digital Marketing, Lovett’s grateful for this opportunity.
“I get to handle every piece of advertising,” Lovett said. “T-shirts, race cars, social media and print ads, every graphic I’ve done.”
Lovett lists off-roading, camping and live music as his hobbies. His first concert was a Fourth of July performance by the Alabama Symphony Orchestra shortly after the Oak Mountain Amphitheater opened. And the most recent show Lovett’s taken in was Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at Avondale Brewing Company. His favorite musical groups are Phish, Dave Matthews Band and Widespread Panic. “I could totally see taking LK to a Phish show, but Jones’s first show will probably be Alan Jackson. He loves that song, Chattahoochee right down to the ‘Yee haw…that’s right.”
A few of Lovett’s favorite things are, first and foremost, his kids. He’s also a self-proclaimed Toyota Land Cruiser enthusiast. His perfect day includes being anywhere in the Blue Ridge Mountains camping or hanging out with his kids.
“LK, Jones and I spend time driving the back roads between here and Pell City with the windows down, taking in the sights and sounds and seeing what our community has to offer.”
As for what makes him laugh, it’s all about dry comedy and mindless humor. “Old Adam Sandler (think SNL and Billy Madison) and Animal House type stuff make me laugh.”
Regarding community, Lovett says to him, community is about working together.
“Pitching in to help your neighbor, whether it be helping set up a pool or helping promote a friend’s business.”
In fact, Lovett’s helped local businesses such as Kayla Jones’s store, Merch, in the heart of historic downtown Leeds and Anniston’s Foothills Fabrication & Services design their logos.
Learning to truly love life and his community was instilled in him by his own family, his grandparents, the Bonventre’s, Peter and Vivian, who decided to make a life for themselves in L.A., Leeds, Alabama. Lovett sees his grandparents a lot and loves his Italian roots. From his family, he’s learned to be a good neighbor and in return, here’s what Lovett believes makes a good neighbor.
“Helping out. If you get someone’s mail, walk it over to them.”
Perhaps, in today’s world, this suggestion of what makes a good neighbor is most important. Lovett says, “Be kind.”